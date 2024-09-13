Business Standard
Home / India News / Govt designates CMFRI as Centre of Excellence for seaweed cultivation

Govt designates CMFRI as Centre of Excellence for seaweed cultivation

"The centre will promote sustainable seaweed farming practices and address key challenges in the area with an aim to enhance India's role in the global seaweed industry," CMFRI said in a release

Seewead image from commons.wikimedia.org

Representative image

Press Trust of India Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Department of Fisheries under the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has designated the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute as a Centre of Excellence for seaweed cultivation.
The regional centre of Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) at Mandapam in Tamil Nadu will serve as a hub for research, development, training and capacity building in seaweed cultivation.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The centre will promote sustainable seaweed farming practices and address key challenges in the area with an aim to enhance India's role in the global seaweed industry," CMFRI said in a release.
 
Dr Grinson George, Director of CMFRI termed this development as a crucial step in unlocking the country's potential in seaweed cultivation.
"The centre will focus on several key areas, including works on improving seaweed cultivation techniques and addressing challenges," he said.
The release said a seed bank will be established to maintain the genetic diversity of indigenous seaweed species and ensure a steady supply of high-quality seedlings.

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Latest LIVE: Govt decides to rename Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram, says HM Shah

Tamil Nadu govt inks Rs 900 cr deals with Microchip, Nokia, PayPal during Stalin's US visit

TN CM Stalin concludes US tour, govt signs pacts worth over Rs 7,000 cr

crop, food grain, FCI, coronavirus

Food ministry inks pact with FCI to boost grain operation efficiency

Bullet train, train, railway

Got 35,000 MT rails, track construction machinery for bullet trains: NHSRCL

Madras High Court Wikipedia

Madras High Court judge disputes home loan repayment; SBI seeks transfer

It said environmental impact assessments will be conducted by the centre to ensure sustainability.
"Training and capacity building programmes will be offered to farmers, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders to take up seaweed cultivation and allied activities in the country," George said.
The Centre of Excellence would also focus on international collaboration, engaging with global experts and institutions to facilitate knowledge exchange and capacity building programmes, George said, adding that seaweed farming offers a bright prospect for economic growth, coastal livelihood and environmental conservation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Rajiv Ranjan, Rajiv

Govt aims to boost fishery sector by taking exports to Rs 1 trn per year

south china sea, china, sea

Fisheries plane threatened by flares from Chinese base, says Philippines

Gujarat High Court

Fisheries scam: Gujarat HC rejects discharge pleas of two ex-BJP ministers

fishing, fisheries

Fishers Coop allege income loss amid inability to operate insurance scheme

football

Delhi HC withdraws Anwar Ali's suspension, fresh consideration on saturday

Topics : fisheries sector seafood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon