Business Standard
Home / India News / TN CM Stalin concludes US tour, govt signs pacts worth over Rs 7,000 cr

TN CM Stalin concludes US tour, govt signs pacts worth over Rs 7,000 cr

In total, the state government has inked pacts totally worth Rs 7,616 crore with 18 companies during the Chief Minister's official US tour to attract investments

Tamil Nadu govt inks Rs 900 cr deals with Microchip, Nokia, PayPal during Stalin's US visit | Photo: Stalin's X account

Tamil Nadu govt inks Rs 7,000 cr deals in US | File Photo: Stalin's X account

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday said it has signed an MoU with US-headquartered Rapid Global Business Solutions, Inc, a supplier of business solutions across various industries, and the firm would set up a new unit in the state by investing Rs 100 crore.
The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin in Chicago on September 12 between officials of the state and the company, represented by its Chairman and CEO Nanua Singh and others, an official release here said, adding the new electronic and telematics firm would come up at Hosur. Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and top state officials were present.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
In total, the state government has inked pacts totally worth Rs 7,616 crore with 18 companies during the Chief Minister's official US tour to attract investments.
Stalin, who embarked on his US tour on August 27, completed his trip and departed from Chicago to Chennai on September 12 following a warm send-off by the Tamil diaspora.
In a post on X, he said: Goodbye, USA! The CM is scheduled to land in Chennai on Saturday morning.
Stalin, also the ruling DMK's chief writing to his party cadres said the Dravidian model of government has been putting into action the government's ideal of making Tamil Nadu the first destination of investors and the investment commitments secured in the US would provide employment opportunities to the young people.
Recalling his interaction with the Tamil diaspora in Chicago on September 7, he said they did not fail to laud the momentuous schemes of the DMK government during the past three years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin with Ford Motor executives

Restart car manufacturing in Chennai, Tamil Nadu CM urges Ford Motor

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin holds talks with Ford Motor to renew partnership

M K Stalin

TN CM Stalin secures another key investment for state during US visit

MK Stalin,Stalin,Vote,voting,election

Tamil Nadu CM writes to EAM to secure release of 14 fishermen held by Lanka

MK Stalin, Stalin, Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu inks pact with US-based Trilliant for Rs 2000 cr investment

Topics : M K Stalin Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu government economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon