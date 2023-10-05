close
Sensex (0.52%)
65566.95 + 340.91
Nifty (0.51%)
19535.30 + 99.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.73%)
5898.45 + 43.00
Nifty Midcap (0.57%)
40276.50 + 229.00
Nifty Bank (0.61%)
44234.20 + 270.15
Heatmap

Madhya Pradesh govt to provide 35% reservation for women in govt jobs

The state government has made amendment to the Madhya Pradesh Civils Services (Special Provision for Appointment of Women) Rules, 1997 to give 35% reservation to women

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya pradesh election, cabinet reshuffle

Recently, the women's reservation Bill passed by the Parliament, became law after it received assent from President Droupadi Murmu.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 10:12 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh government has issued a notification for providing 35 per cent reservation in recruitment to women, barring the Forest department in the state.
The state government has made amendment to the Madhya Pradesh Civils Services (Special Provision for Appointment of Women) Rules, 1997 to give 35% reservation to women.
According to the copy of notification, "Notwithstanding anything contained in any service rules, there shall be reserved 35 percent of all posts in the service under the state (except Forest Department) in favour of women at the stage of direct recruitment and the said reservation shall be horizontal and compartment-wise."
Earlier, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also announced to provide 35 percent reservation to women in police and other government jobs and 50 percent reservation for women in teaching posts. Priority would be given to women in local bodies, including aldermen and other positions. Education fees of girls will be borne by the government while ensuring better education to them.
Recently, the women's reservation Bill passed by the Parliament, became law after it received assent from President Droupadi Murmu.
The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhniyam', which provides 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha as well as the state legislative assemblies, was unanimously passed by the Rajya Sabha, becoming the first bill to be passed in the new Parliament building.

Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions'

'You won't find a brother like me, you'll miss me', says Shivraj Chouhan

Ahead of polls, women in Madhya Pradesh get 'rakhi gift' from CM Shivraj

PM Modi to visit Rajasthan, MP to launch development projects today

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Who are the key candidates from Congress?

Congress used to divide society based on caste: PM on Bihar's Caste Survey

AAP releases 2nd list of candidates for C'garh, MP assembly elections

On September 20, the Bill was passed following division with 454 members voting in favour of the legislation and two against it on the motion seeking its passage.
The amendments moved by the Opposition members were negative and separate clauses of the draft legislation were also voted on.
On September 21, Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was 'unanimously' passed in Rajya Sabha which marks the PM's birthday according to the Hindu calendar.
Notably, Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go for the assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Madhya Pradesh govt Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt jobs Women's Reservation

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Cup England Schedule & SquadAsian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallySikkim flash Flood

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon