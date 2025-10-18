Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt firmly committed to safeguard rights of pravasi community: Kerala CM

Govt firmly committed to safeguard rights of pravasi community: Kerala CM

The CM also inaugurated the 'Pravasi Malayali Sangamam' in Bahrain, jointly organised by the Loka Kerala Sabha and the Malayalam Mission

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Vijayan is reportedly on a Gulf tour from October 16 and will return to Kerala towards the end of this month (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that his government was firmly committed to safeguarding the welfare and rights of the Kerala community working or living abroad.

Vijayan, in a post on 'X', also said that he was grateful for the warm and spirited welcome he got from the expatriate community in Bahrain on his arrival there after eight years.

The CM also inaugurated the 'Pravasi Malayali Sangamam' in Bahrain, jointly organised by the Loka Kerala Sabha and the Malayalam Mission.

"Deeply grateful to our expatriate community for the warm and spirited welcome during my visit to the country after eight years. It was a pleasure to share the stage with Indian Ambassador Vinod K Jacob and Padma Shri M A Yusuff Ali.

 

"The government remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the welfare and rights of our Pravasi community," he said on 'X'.

Yusuff Ali is an eminent Kerala-based businessman who is the chairman and managing director of LuLu Group International.

Vijayan is reportedly on a Gulf tour from October 16 and will return to Kerala towards the end of this month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

solar power

ACME Solar commissions first phase of 100 MW wind project in Gujarat

Sabarimala Temple (Image: Adobe Stock)

New chief priest appointed for Sabarimala ahead of pilgrimage season

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi greets nation on Dhanteras festival, wishes health and prosperity

train accident

Fire breaks out in Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath in Punjab, one injured

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Maharashtra govt sanctions ₹3,258 cr aid for farmers hit by rain, floods

Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Kerala government Pravasi Divas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon