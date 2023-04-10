close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP fears Rahul Gandhi's growing popularity: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu

About the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections, he said the Congress will win the polls with ease as the people are highly upset with the BJP's rule in the corporation

Press Trust of India Hamirpur
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 7:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha because the BJP fears his growing popularity.

He hit out at Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur for his statements against the Congress party and Gandhi, saying time will tell who was right and who was wrong.

The BJP is scared of the Congress and the growing popularity of Gandhi and that is why he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha within 24 hours of the court decision, Sukju told reporters after arriving in Nadaun, his hometown, here.

About the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections, he said the Congress will win the polls with ease as the people are highly upset with the BJP's rule in the corporation.

Earlier, Sukhu listened to the grievances of the people and resolved most of them on the spot.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record

Digvijaya offers residence to Rahul after he was asked to vacate bungalow

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu next Himachal CM, Agnihotri his deputy: Congress

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as Himachal's chief minister today

Shipping ministry issues draft Sagarmala Innovation and Start-up Policy

Discoms losses shrink but debt remains high and liquidity crunch widens

SC junks plea on efficacy of Remdesivir, Favipiravir for treatment of Covid

Unseasonal rains damaged crops over 7,400 hectares in 5 districts: Fadnavis

No one can encroach even an inch of our land: Amit Shah in Arunachal

Topics : Rahul Gandhi | BJP | Congress

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 6:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon