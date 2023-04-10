BJP fears Rahul Gandhi's growing popularity: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha because the BJP fears his growing popularity.

He hit out at Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur for his statements against the Congress party and Gandhi, saying time will tell who was right and who was wrong.

The BJP is scared of the Congress and the growing popularity of Gandhi and that is why he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha within 24 hours of the court decision, Sukju told reporters after arriving in Nadaun, his hometown, here.

About the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections, he said the Congress will win the polls with ease as the people are highly upset with the BJP's rule in the corporation.

Earlier, Sukhu listened to the grievances of the people and resolved most of them on the spot.