close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Shipping ministry issues draft Sagarmala Innovation and Start-up Policy

The draft policy called for creation of launch pads at ports for carrying out trials, facilitating pilot projects, establishing working space and adopting products and solutions, the statement said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 7:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) on Monday issued draft 'Sagarmala Innovation and Start-up Policy' with an aim to nurture startups and other entities to co-create the future of India's growing maritime sector.

According to an official statement, the draft 'Sagarmala Innovation and Start-up Policy' pitches for digital portal-based selection of startups to ensure a transparent process.

It also emphasised on developing centralised repository containing all pertinent information to assist emerging entrepreneurs.

The draft policy called for creation of launch pads at ports for carrying out trials, facilitating pilot projects, establishing working space and adopting products and solutions, the statement said.

It also noted that there is a need to provide legal and accountancy back up to startups for IP-patent filing, company registration, annual filings and closures.

There is also a need to collaborate with national and international stakeholders for mentorship, knowledge sharing and facilitate access to global subject matter experts, serial entrepreneurs, business leaders, and investors with the potential to get their entry and scaling in the India.

Also Read

Over 100 Sagarmala projects of Rs 1 trn identified in Andhra: Sonowal

Govt has pipeline of 44 port projects worth Rs 22,900 cr till 2025: Sonowal

Global shipping growth at risk from economic gloom, says UNCTAD

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

70 projects worth Rs 2,856 cr sanctioned under Sagarmala Programme: Govt

Discoms losses shrink but debt remains high and liquidity crunch widens

SC junks plea on efficacy of Remdesivir, Favipiravir for treatment of Covid

Unseasonal rains damaged crops over 7,400 hectares in 5 districts: Fadnavis

No one can encroach even an inch of our land: Amit Shah in Arunachal

Covid patients' blood shows who is likely to become severely ill: Study

Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "The startup India policy is the brainchild of PM (Narendra) Modi and this is the right step taken by MoPSW to create a strong ecosystem for fostering startups and innovation in the nation.

"This will surely promote innovation and entrepreneurship. Through this policy, MoPSW wants to enable startups to grow and prosper through innovations."

The draft policy identified several key areas for the startups to flourish, including decarbonisation, optimising processes through data, maritime education, multi-modal transportation, manufacturing, alternate/advance materials, maritime cybersecurity, smart communication and marine electronics.

The Sagarmala programme is the flagship initiative of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to promote port-led development in the country through harnessing lndia's 7,500 kilometre-long coastline, 14,500 km of potentially navigable waterways and strategic location on key international maritime trade routes.

Topics : Sarbananda Sonowal | Shipping industry | Shipping sector

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 6:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon