Govt issues draft rules to make railways accessible for differently abled

The proposed guidelines also highlight the need for dedicated website features catering to "divyangjans", ensuring a flexible and accessible interface design

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 2:15 PM IST

The government has released draft guidelines on accessibility of railway stations, facilities there and in trains for people with disabilities, highlighting the need for integrating technology-enabled features such as text-to-speech and user-friendly pictograms.
The Department of the People with Disabilities (PwDs) has asked stakeholders and the public to give their comments, objections and suggestions by January 29 on the proposed guidelines to create a more user-friendly environment.
The proposed guidelines also highlight the need for dedicated website features catering to "divyangjans", ensuring a flexible and accessible interface design.
These features will follow universal design principles and World Wide Web Consortium guidelines, integrating technology-enabled accessibility features such as text-to-speech and user-friendly pictograms, the draft guidelines state.
The draft includes the development of a dedicated mobile app and a one-click template for people with disabilities displaying all the information and facilities available for them at stations as well in trains.
For inclusivity, credible announcements regarding facilities for PwDs will be integrated into public announcement systems at train stations and platforms. This includes sign language, captioning, and digital displays, the draft guidelines suggested.
Standardised illuminated signage across all stations, coupled with Braille signage, has also been proposed. Frontline staff will be trained in sign language to ensure effective communication, these stated.
Designated accessible parking areas with clear signage are recommended for the convenience of differently-abled individuals.
Low-height ticket counters with accessibility signage and accessible help booths manned by "Divyangjan Sahayaks" are proposed to enhance the overall accessibility experience, the draft guidelines state.
The guidelines placed emphasis on creating unobstructed zones on platforms, incorporating tactile guiding blocks, and providing accessible toilets, drinking water booths, and foot-over bridges.
Accessible lifts at platforms and well-coordinated lighting systems are outlined in the guidelines.
Integration of accessible features in new train coaches, prominent signage, Braille coach numbers, and contrasting colours for exteriors are recommended and inclusive coach interiors with accessible toilets and seating arrangements are also part of the proposed guidelines.

The existing system of station inspections by multi-disciplinary committees will continue to monitor Divyang-friendly facilities. Feedback mechanisms through complaint books, websites, and mobile apps are introduced to actively engage the public in improving accessibility standards.

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 2:14 PM IST

