Sensex (0.03%)
69545.49 + 23.80
Nifty (0.05%)
20911.55 + 10.40
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
44130.60 -364.40
Nifty Smallcap (-1.36%)
6680.20 -91.90
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
46961.65 + 120.25
Heatmap

NFHS-6 launched, will not have disability-related questions: Centre

Centre said that based on data collection for a few parameters on disability in NFHS, it is not possible to adequately capture the all-India extent of disability and will underestimate its prevalence

person with disability, PWD, disability, NFHS-6

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 1:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre has launched the sixth round of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6), it informed the Lok Sabha on Friday. In reply to a question, Bharati Pravin Pawar, minister of state in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), said that the survey will take 2 to 3 years to complete.

Bharati, however, said that this time, the survey will not have questions related to disability. She said that most of the data related to disability are already available in the survey report of the National Sample Survey (NSS) 76th round, named "Survey of Persons with Disabilities".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It was a dedicated survey conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) during July-December 2018 to collect detailed information on people with disability.

"Since the primary focus of NFHS is maternal and child health and other associated questions, the dedicated survey of NSS, gave a better coverage of disability prevalence, having elaborate indicators on disability as compared to NFHS-5. Therefore, based on data collection for a few parameters on disability in NFHS, it is not possible to adequately capture the all-India extent of disability and will significantly underestimate the prevalence of disability," she said.

"On the above grounds, the TAC and other high-level Committees for NFHS-6 decided for non-inclusion of disability-related questions in NFHS-6," Bharati added.

In her reply, Bharati also said that the health ministry received various representations from disability activists through the social justice ministry, letters from the National Human Rights Commission etc. regarding the inclusion of disability-related questions in NFHS-6 and the ministry addressed them.

Also Read

Supreme Court revives Gyanvapi panel plea, explains ASI survey stay

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

K Kavitha to contest for Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency against D Arvind

Persons-in-control norms may allow founders to skirt liability: InGovern

NDA vs INDIA: Who said what after two mega meets by political parties

Bullet train to be functional within 3 yrs, Ayodhya airport by Dec end: Min

PM Modi inaugurates Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit in Dehradun

SC grants bail to executive of liquor firm in Delhi excise policy case

Cyclone Michaung: Stalin to donate one-month salary to CM's relief fund

5 "potential witnesses" found against NewsClick founder, cops tells court

Topics : NFHS National Family Health Survey Health Ministry Disability Lok Sabha BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon