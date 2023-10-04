close
Sensex (-0.62%)
65106.39 -405.71
Nifty (-0.55%)
19420.80 -107.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.25%)
5908.35 -14.80
Nifty Midcap (-0.88%)
40251.65 -357.20
Nifty Bank (-1.01%)
43949.20 -449.85
Heatmap

Govt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

In a similar incident on September 27, Pro-Khalistan graffiti was found written on the walls at Delhi's Kashmiri Gate flyover, after which Delhi Police registered a case in the matter

Khalistan

ANI General News
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 10:59 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The pro-Khalistan graffiti was found written on the walls outside the government office in Dharamshala, Kangra district, police officials said.
Meanwhile, the police took immediate action and painted the wall to remove the slogan. Notably, this comes three days before the start of ICC World Cup matches in Dharamsala.
Dharamshala Police is investigating the matter.
In a similar incident on September 27, Pro-Khalistan graffiti was found written on the walls at Delhi's Kashmiri Gate flyover, after which Delhi Police registered a case in the matter.
A video came into notice on September 27, wherein certain visuals of defacement through graffiti were seen. As per the signage boards visible in the video, an extensive search was launched in the area of North District, and graffiti was found on the Yudhister Setu flyover coming from Seelampur towards Kashmere Gate, police said.
Meanwhile, the police registered the FIR under relevant sections of IPC and the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act.

Also Read

Another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada with Khalistan referendum posters

NIA arrests close aide of foreign operatives of pro-Khalistan terrorists

Khalistan supporters hold protest outside Indian Consulate in Vancouver

Reopening of Chirag Delhi flyover to benefit millions of commuters: Atishi

Gadkari inaugurates multi-level flyover in Pune, pitches for skybus service

Hardeep Puri urges OPEC to infuse sense of affordability in oil markets

23 army personnel missing after flash flood in Sikkim; state on red alert

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custody

Technical issue affects outbound international services at Chennai airport

Canadian allegations against India serious, need to be investigated: US

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Khalistan movement

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNeeraj ChopraLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadNewsClickAsian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyGold-Silver Price

Companies News

RSOLEC to invest $300 million into solar manufacturing venture in IndiaJSW Infrastructure has huge potential to grow its business: Sajjan Jindal

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

India News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in NepalIRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon