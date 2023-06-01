close

Govt provided 'Suvidha, Suraksha, Samman' to women in last 9 yrs: Minister

Union minister Jitendra Singh stated that schemes under the Modi govt have not only made life easier for women but also given them a sense of self-confidence and self-esteem

BS Web Team New Delhi
Jitendra Singh

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 9:13 PM IST
In the last nine years, the Central government has provided "Suvidha, Suraksha, Samman" (convenience, security, and respect) to women, said Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Thursday.
Singh stated that schemes such as Ujjwala for gas connections, Swachhta for female toilets, and Jal Jeevan for tap water in households not only made life easier for women but also gave them a sense of self-confidence and self-esteem.

In his address to a congregation of Modi scheme beneficiaries, the minister stated that in the last nine years, there has been a paradigm shift in public service delivery and the implementation of government schemes.
“Be it direct benefit transfer (DBT), or provision of basic facilities like electricity, water, toilets to poor people, all these have brought a revolution at the grassroots level,” he said

Singh added that the Modi government has prioritised Nari Shakti in India's development journey.
Mission Shakti is divided into two sub-schemes, 'Sambal' and 'Samarthya,' which aim to protect, secure, and empower women. The impact of this approach is visible in the outcomes, such as an improved sex ratio at birth, which is now 1020 women per 1000 men for the first time, an increase in institutional deliveries, declining infant mortality, and a lower maternal mortality rate, he said.

The minister stated that the increased use of LPG cylinders under the Ujjwala Yojana has saved crores of women from chronic respiratory disorders through smoke-free kitchens, with the goal of removing drudgery from women's daily lives.
Singh further said that with the success of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, millions of women can now use toilets in their homes without fear of being harmed or having their dignity violated.

He also emphasised that over 27 crore sanitary pads have been sold at Jan Aushadhi Kendras for one rupee per piece.
Highlighting that women's empowerment is dependent on their economic empowerment, Singh said, "Today, it is women-led development, not women's development."


Topics : Narendra Modi Jitendra Singh women empowerment Swacch Bharat Abhiyan BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 9:13 PM IST

