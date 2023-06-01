Govt provided 'Suvidha, Suraksha, Samman' to women in last 9 yrs: Minister

Singh stated that schemes such as Ujjwala for gas connections, Swachhta for female toilets, and Jal Jeevan for tap water in households not only made life easier for women but also gave them a sense of self-confidence and self-esteem.

In the last nine years, the Central government has provided "Suvidha, Suraksha, Samman" (convenience, security, and respect) to women, said Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Thursday.