Staffing, IT software industries show highest demand for freshers in India

The demand for interns is the highest in the IT industry which accounts for 35 per cent of all openings: foundit data

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
employment

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 1:00 PM IST
The staffing industry has the highest demand for freshers in India, data released by the talent platform foundit showed on Thursday. As of May, it accounts for 22 per cent of the total demand of freshers with a work experience of less than two years. It is followed by information technology software and software services (19 per cent) and business process outsourcing (10 per cent) sectors.
Education and healthcare are the other two industries in the top five, with a market share of 5 and 4 per cent, respectively.

Interestingly, trends show a growing trend of companies asking their employees to work from the office. As of May, 92 per cent of job postings for freshers across industries are for in-office roles. 4.2 per cent of job postings were for the hybrid model and 3.8 per cent for work-from-home roles.
Foundit data also showed that at 12.4 per cent market share, Bengaluru has the highest job demand for freshers. Bengaluru also offers the highest salary to freshers. The average fresher salary in the city currently is Rs 5,06,000. It is followed by 4,48,000 in Delhi-NCR and 425,000 in Mumbai. 

The hiring of freshers is, however, highest in Delhi-NCR, followed by Pune and Chennai.
The company also released data for interns in India. It showed that the demand for interns is the highest in the IT industry, which accounts for 35 per cent of all openings. It is followed by staffing (13 per cent) and retail (8 per cent) industries.

Across locations, the highest demand for interns was shown in Delhi-NCR (31 per cent share). It is followed by Bengaluru (16 per cent) and Mumbai (12 per cent). 
Topics : IT sector Hiring freshers internships Hiring jobs Bengaluru BS Web Reports hiring in IT sector hiring in India HR management IT industry jobs

First Published: May 25 2023 | 1:00 PM IST

