

Education and healthcare are the other two industries in the top five, with a market share of 5 and 4 per cent, respectively. The staffing industry has the highest demand for freshers in India, data released by the talent platform foundit showed on Thursday. As of May, it accounts for 22 per cent of the total demand of freshers with a work experience of less than two years. It is followed by information technology software and software services (19 per cent) and business process outsourcing (10 per cent) sectors.



Foundit data also showed that at 12.4 per cent market share, Bengaluru has the highest job demand for freshers. Bengaluru also offers the highest salary to freshers. The average fresher salary in the city currently is Rs 5,06,000. It is followed by 4,48,000 in Delhi-NCR and 425,000 in Mumbai. Interestingly, trends show a growing trend of companies asking their employees to work from the office. As of May, 92 per cent of job postings for freshers across industries are for in-office roles. 4.2 per cent of job postings were for the hybrid model and 3.8 per cent for work-from-home roles.



The company also released data for interns in India. It showed that the demand for interns is the highest in the IT industry, which accounts for 35 per cent of all openings. It is followed by staffing (13 per cent) and retail (8 per cent) industries. The hiring of freshers is, however, highest in Delhi-NCR, followed by Pune and Chennai.

Also Read Flexi-staffing industry's Q3 growth lowest in past 10 quarters: ISF report Flexi staffing grew 6% in July-Sept, added 78,000 new jobs: Report Demand for white-collar gig roles rises 11% YoY in March 2023: Foundit.in IT sector slowdown results in 30% decline in hiring of freshers: Report UP govt hires IIT, IIM graduates to smoothen investments in the state Sony announces Project Q handheld device for PS5, to launch later this year Dish TV's minority shareholders reach out to ministry on EGM delay DGCI asks labs to priortise mandatory testing of cough syrup before exports Ola Electric gears up for India's largest automotive IPO by early 2024 Tata Electronic plans to bolster presence in electronics, semiconductor biz

Across locations, the highest demand for interns was shown in Delhi-NCR (31 per cent share). It is followed by Bengaluru (16 per cent) and Mumbai (12 per cent).