IND W vs AUS W, Women's T20 WC SF Live Score: India face mighty Aussies

IND W vs AUS W, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score

It’s time for a knockout game in a multilateral tournament in women’s cricket and once again familiar foes India and Australia are up against each other. This time it is the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2023 and group toppers of Group 1, the Aussies would be up against number two of group 2, India.





India, who scratched their way to the semi-finals after struggling a bit against Ireland, managing to win by just five runs using Duckworth-Lewis and Stern methodology, came second in their group. Australia, on the other hand, won all their matches by big margins and look like the team to beat in this tournament.

When would semi-final match be played?

Women’s T20 World Cup Semi-Final will be played on February 23, 2023.

What is the venue of the IND W vs AUS W Women’s T20 World Cup Semi-Final?

IND W vs AUS W Women’s T20 World Cup Semi-Final will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town, South Africa on February 23, 2023.

How can people Live Stream Ind vs Aus Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal and watch the live telecast in India?

Since Star Sports are the broadcast partner for all the ICC tournaments, all the matches of this Women’s T20 World Cup, including the semifinal between India and Australia will be broadcast live and exclusively on Star Sports Network on television sets in India. All matches can also be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

How will the Newlands Stadium pitch play for India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup Semi-final?





So far, the Newlands wicket has been good for both batters and bowlers. While teams like England have managed to go past 200, other teams like India and West Indies have also struggled to go past 150 as well. Thus a true wicket is expected for the semi-final as well.

What is the weather going to be like in Capetown for the IND W VS AUS W T20 World Cup Semi-final?

A clear sky with the sun shining as bright as possible is going to be the mood of the day as far as weather is concerned for the first semi-final of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in Capetown, South Africa. The humidity will increase from 58% at 03 pm Local time to 66% by 07 pm Local Time. Wind speed would vary between 26-28 kmph while the temperature will hover around 24 to 21 degrees Celsius.

India Women vs Australia Women, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-Final Toss Timing and Details

India Women will take on Australia Women will begin at 18:30 hrs IST at the Newlands Stadium in Capetown. The toss between India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her Australian counterpart Meg Lanning would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 1800 hrs IST.

Playing 11 combinations of India Women

India would go with the tried and tested combination of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana at the top with Jemimah Rodriguez at three. Harmanpreet, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh would form the perfect middle order.





The all-round abilities of Pooja Vastrakar and Devika Vaidya would come in handy late in the batting order. Two out-and-out swing bowlers in Shikha Pandey and Runka Thakur alongside a thrifty Rajeshwari Gayakwad would most probably complete the Indian lineup.

India Women predicted playing 11

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemima Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur

Playing 11 combinations of Australia Women

Australia have the services of Alyssa Healy, who has been declared fully fit for the semi-final. Alongside her, Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning will form the top three. The experience of Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner and Tahlia McGrath will be worth its weight in gold in the middle order. Three spin bowlers in Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris and Alana King make this Aussie attack really potent.

Australia Women predicted playing 11