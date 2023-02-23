LATEST NEWS

You are here: Home » Sports Â» Cricket Â» Cricket News
Refresh / Auto Refresh
  New Updates refresh icon

IND W vs AUS W, Women's T20 WC SF Live Score: India face mighty Aussies

Women's T20 World Cup 2023, India vs Australia Semi-Final Live Score Updates: The Indian Women's team takes on Australia in the first semifinal of the World Cup at Newlands, Capetown

Topics
T20 cricket | Women Cricket World Cup | India vs Australia

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
India women cricket team. Photo: @BCCIWomen
India women cricket team. Photo: @BCCIWomen

Introduction

IND W vs AUS W, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score
READ MORE

Key Events