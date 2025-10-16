Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 12:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt signs MoUs to set up 3 new Dr Ambedkar Chairs in universities

Govt signs MoUs to set up 3 new Dr Ambedkar Chairs in universities

With the addition of these Chairs, the total number of operational Dr Ambedkar Chairs across the country has risen to 28

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

The MoUs were signed with the University of Mumbai, Jaipur National University, and G B Pant University of Agriculture and Technology at a ceremony, according to an official statement. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Wednesday signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with three universities to establish new Dr Ambedkar Chairs, aimed at promoting research and academic engagement on the vision and philosophy of Dr B R Ambedkar.

The MoUs were signed with the University of Mumbai, Jaipur National University, and G B Pant University of Agriculture and Technology at a ceremony, according to an official statement.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar, who presided over the event, said the initiative would help strengthen policy-oriented research and foster public awareness on issues of social justice, equality, and empowerment of marginalised communities.

 

"Education, social awareness, and institutional collaboration are the most powerful means to build an equitable and inclusive society as envisioned by Dr Ambedkar," the minister said.

Secretary in the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Amit Yadav, underlined the importance of universities in encouraging multidisciplinary research on Ambedkar's philosophy and its relevance to present-day social and legal challenges.

He said the foundation's collaborative approach with higher education institutions was key to deepening academic discourse on social reform and constitutional values.

With the addition of these Chairs, the total number of operational Dr Ambedkar Chairs across the country has risen to 28.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hygine

Datanomics: India lags its peers in hygiene and sanitation levelspremium

a

SC allows sale, bursting of green crackers for Diwali in Delhi-NCR

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

News highlights: Prashant Kishor says he will not contest Bihar assembly polls as candidate

Indian Railways

Northern Railway stops sale of platform tickets from Oct 15 to 28

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw warns railway suppliers of blacklisting amid high-speed rail push

Topics : India News Government University education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksColorOS 16Gold-Silver Price TodayBengaluru Infrastructure DebateTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon