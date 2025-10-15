Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Northern Railway stops sale of platform tickets from Oct 15 to 28

Northern Railway stops sale of platform tickets from Oct 15 to 28

Indian Railways

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 10:48 PM IST

The Northern Railway has stopped the sale of platform tickets at five stations from Oct 15 to Oct 28, 2025, in view of heavy rush due to the upcoming festivals of Diwali and Chhat.

These stations are New Delhi, Old Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar and Ghaziabad.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northern Railway, said that the decision has been taken to prevent overcrowding at stations, keeping in mind the increase in passengers.

"However, persons accompanying senior citizens, Divyangjans, illiterate, lady passengers may approach enquiry office for a platform ticket," he added.

 

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 10:48 PM IST

