Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt starts 'Catch the Rain-2024' campaign to promote water sustainability

Since its inception in 2019, the Jal Shakti Abhiyan has witnessed significant participation, covering 1,592 blocks in 256 water-stressed districts, it said

water, water pipe, water pipeline, tap

The event themed Nari Shakti se Jal Shakti', which marked the fifth edition of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, was held at the New Delhi Municipal Council Convention Centre | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 8:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Jal Shakti on Saturday launched the Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain-2024' to optimise rainwater harvesting and other sustainable water management practices.
Speaking at the launch of the campaign here in the national capital, Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasised the pivotal role of women in water management, conservation, and sustainability.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The event themed Nari Shakti se Jal Shakti', which marked the fifth edition of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, was held at the New Delhi Municipal Council Convention Centre.
Under Nari Shakti se Jal Shakti', the campaign seeks to establish a strong connection between women empowerment and the sustainable management of water resources, Shekhawat said. Key highlights of the event include the screening of a documentary titled Jal Shakti Abhiyan 2019 to 2023'- a public-led movement marching towards water security' and unveiling of two books Jal Shakti Abhiyan: 2019 to 2023' and 101 Water Champions of Jal Jeevan Mission' and talks by Women Water Warriors'.
The campaign aims to cover water conservation, rainwater harvesting, geo-tagging of water bodies, establishment of Jal Shakti Kendras, intensive afforestation, and awareness generation, according to a government statement.
Additionally, the campaign emphasises on desilting and cleaning of water bodies, revitalising abandoned borewells, geo-tagging, and mapping of water bodies, intensified afforestation in catchment areas, snow harvesting in hilly regions, and rejuvenation of small rivers.
Since its inception in 2019, the Jal Shakti Abhiyan has witnessed significant participation, covering 1,592 blocks in 256 water-stressed districts, it said.
Under the campaign, approximately 1.29 crore water-related works have been undertaken across the country, with 661 Jal Shakti Kendras established and 527 districts preparing District Water Conservation Plans.

Also Read

Staples prices soar across Maharashtra as scanty rain impacts supply chain

7 TN villages celebrate silent Diwali to conserve birds in nearby sanctuary

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

Cricket World Cup 2023: Not ideal to drop Virat Kohli's catch - Pat Cummins

Two coaches of Patalkot Express train catch fire in Agra, 9 injured

11 injured after wave breaks floating bridge handrail in Kerala, say police

CBIC issues circular to encourage women participation in logistics, trade

PM inaugurates, lays foundation of projects worth Rs 8,500 cr in Tripura

Chhattisgarh to roll out women-centric Mahtari Vandan Yojana on March 10

Around 1,300 youths join government service in Odisha: CM Patnaik

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : conserve water water supply Sustainability water management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon