Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

Govt to bring legislation on giving 10% reservation to statehood agitators

The Uttarakhand government will bring a legislation in the forthcoming session of the state assembly on giving 10 per cent reservation to statehood agitators

Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 11:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Uttarakhand government will bring a legislation in the forthcoming session of the state assembly on giving 10 per cent reservation to statehood agitators and their dependents in government services.
The state cabinet on Friday gave its approval to the introduction of the reservation bill in the assembly at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, official sources said.
The bill seeks to give 10 per cent horizontal reservation to statehood agitators and their dependents in government services, they said.
Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh and formed in 2000.
The cabinet also gave its approval to bringing a legislation in the state assembly on the establishment of the Amrapali University in Nainital district.
It also cleared tabling of the State Universities Act, 2023, and the Uttarakhand Private Universities Act, 2023, in the assembly.

Also Read

Members of India Caucus bring bipartisan legislation to push weapons sales

J&K integral part of India: Abdullah demands restoration of statehood

Maharashtra, Gujarat statehood day celebrations held at various Raj Bhavans

21 states, UTs adopted groundwater legislation, govt tells Lok Sabha

Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath becomes 4th Indian to join 'The Giving Pledge'

India all set for Aditya-L1 mission: It's time for Isro to bask in the Sun

DMRC conducts drive to stop entry of male passengers into women coaches

Foreign exchange reserves remain largely flat at $594.86 bn as of Aug 25

India, US hold 20th edition of Military Cooperation Group meeting in Hawaii

Paddy acreage up nearly 4% this kharif season; pulses acreage down 8%

The cabinet also gave its approval to the omission of a total of 199 acts and laws including 183 adopted from Uttar Pradesh and 16 passed by the Uttarakhand assembly.
The forthcoming session of the state assembly begins on September 5.
The cabinet also cleared a proposal to grant "child adoption leave" to single male government employees.
They will be able to avail 180 days' leave under the provision during the course of their entire service, the sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand Reservation

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon