J&K integral part of India: Abdullah demands restoration of statehood

National Conference President on Saturday stressed again that is an intergral part of the india and reiterated the demand for restoration of its statehood.

Addresing a press conference at Jammu, former chief minster questioned why elections were not being held in . "It is very strange"

" is an integral part of India. The people of J & K belong to this nation. We want statehood to be restored & elections to be held," he said.

Farooq termed the decision of the centre to downgrade the state into a union territory a "tragedy".

"First time in the history of the nation, a proud state was reduced to a UT, it was a tragedy," Farooq Abdullah, NC chief said.

NC Patron said that India is a democratic country where the laws of constitution should be adhered by everyone.

On being asked why elections were not being held in Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq said:" I do not have the magical wand to tell media why elections were not being held here.Donot ask me this question".

Former CM said that a delegation of opposition leaders is going to meet national leaders in the National Capital very soon. "We will decide weather the delegation will call on Prime Minister Modi and Home Minster Amit Shah".

Farooq slammed BJP-led Centre for failing to deliver 50,000 Jobs to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir as promised earlier. "How many jobs have you delivered".

From bulldozer to corruption to property tax being imposed in J & K, Farooq took a dig at government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "What is all this?"

"Youth in kashmir are being forced to move outside for job opportunities. Don't they have a right to employment here?"

Farooq alleged that Youth of kashmir were langushing in different jails across India."We do not know their whereabouts. "We are going to meet national leaders to apprise them about these issues. We will also raise such issues inside the Parliament".

"We want to seek a solution to solve the probelms of our people," he said.

