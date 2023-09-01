Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

Foreign exchange reserves remain largely flat at $594.86 bn as of Aug 25

Forex reserves fell by a marginal $30 million for the week, compared to a $7.27 billion drop in the week ended Aug. 18, the data showed

foreign inflows

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 7:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's foreign exchange reserves remained largely unchanged at $594.86 billion as of Aug. 25, data from the country's central bank showed on Friday.

Forex reserves fell by a marginal $30 million for the week, compared to a $7.27 billion drop in the week ended Aug. 18, the data showed.

The changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) reserves.

The forex reserves also include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

The RBI intervenes in the spot and forwards markets to prevent runaway moves in the rupee.

In the week for which the forex reserves data pertains, the rupee gained 0.6% against the U.S. dollar, and traded in a range of 82.3625 to 83.1275.

Also Read

Rupay forex card out soon: Should you pick one over a credit/ debit card?

India's forex reserves snap 2-week decline, jump $5.9 bn to $595 bn

At $584.25 billion, forex reserves ease from over nine-month highs

India's forex reserves top $600 billion, rise to near 15-month high

Foreign exchange reserves at $578.45 bn, snaps 2-week rise, shows RBI data

About 93% Rs 2,000 currency notes returned to banking system, says RBI

US job growth picks up more than expected in August; wages gains slow

India Inc set to show further improvement in credit metrics in Q2: Report

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Moody's raises India's growth forecast to 6.7% for 2023, lowers it for 2024


The currency closed at 82.7150 on Friday, but was slightly down week-on-week.
Topics : Forex reserves foreign exchange Indian Economy

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon