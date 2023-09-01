Foreign exchange reserves remain largely flat at $594.86 bn as of Aug 25

India's foreign exchange reserves remained largely unchanged at $594.86 billion as of Aug. 25, data from the country's central bank showed on Friday.



Forex reserves fell by a marginal $30 million for the week, compared to a $7.27 billion drop in the week ended Aug. 18, the data showed.



The changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) reserves.



The forex reserves also include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.



The RBI intervenes in the spot and forwards markets to prevent runaway moves in the rupee.



In the week for which the forex reserves data pertains, the rupee gained 0.6% against the U.S. dollar, and traded in a range of 82.3625 to 83.1275.

Also Read Rupay forex card out soon: Should you pick one over a credit/ debit card? India's forex reserves snap 2-week decline, jump $5.9 bn to $595 bn At $584.25 billion, forex reserves ease from over nine-month highs India's forex reserves top $600 billion, rise to near 15-month high Foreign exchange reserves at $578.45 bn, snaps 2-week rise, shows RBI data About 93% Rs 2,000 currency notes returned to banking system, says RBI US job growth picks up more than expected in August; wages gains slow India Inc set to show further improvement in credit metrics in Q2: Report 93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI Moody's raises India's growth forecast to 6.7% for 2023, lowers it for 2024



The currency closed at 82.7150 on Friday, but was slightly down week-on-week.