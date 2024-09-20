Business Standard
NMCG improves international collaboration to tackle plastic waste in Ganga

Namami Gange is looking forward to continued cooperation with its partners to ensure sustainability and cleanliness of Ganga Basin to bolster its efforts in combating plastic pollution, official said

Representative Image | Credit: X/ @cleanganganmcg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

The Namami Gange has reinforced its partnership with several national and international organisations to address the pressing issue of plastic waste in the Ganga Basin, a senior official has said.
In a recent meeting, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) met representatives from the Netherlands Embassy, Ocean Cleanup, Bharat Clean Rivers Foundation, Central Pollution Control Board, IIT Delhi, National Institute of Urban Affairs and State Mission for Clean Ganga, the official said.
The meeting focused on addressing the issue of plastic pollution in the Ganga Basin, he said.
Plastic waste remains a critical factor in the degradation of water quality and poses a major threat to biodiversity in the region. The collaborative discussion underscored the shared commitment to finding robust solutions to this growing challenge, he said.
 
During the meeting, Dr A K Vidyarthi from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) stressed the need for collective action to tackle the plastic menace, with a special emphasis on the partnership with The Ocean Cleanup to remove plastics from the rivers, according to the official.
Namami Gange has also made significant strides in monitoring and managing water pollution through real-time pollution abatement systems, he said.

PRAYAG, a data-driven monitoring initiative, plays a crucial role in swiftly addressing pollution levels in the Ganga and its tributaries. This technological approach is seen as a key element in the project's ongoing efforts to rejuvenate these vital waterways, he added.
The Urban River Management Plan (URMP), another cornerstone of the initiative, has already shown success in reducing pollution in cities like Kanpur and Ayodhya, the official noted.
"Plans are now in motion to expand these efforts to Prayagraj, in collaboration with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) and the Netherlands," he said.
The senior official highlighted that plastic pollution poses a growing threat to India's freshwater ecosystems. Innovative technologies introduced by organisations like The Ocean Cleanup are expected to be instrumental in managing this challenge efficiently.
Namami Gange is looking forward to continued cooperation with its partners to ensure the sustainability and cleanliness of the Ganga Basin, in a move to bolster its efforts in combating plastic pollution, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

