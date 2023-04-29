close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt to set up helipads, landing facilities along national highway: Gadkari

Gadkari further said, PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) is a very big initiative and it will help us reduce logistics costs

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 9:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said the government is planning to set up helipads and drone landing facilities on some of the 600 locations where it is developing wayside amenities along the national highways.

Such facilities would help in dealing with medical emergencies, such as road accidents and organ transplantation, Gadkari said at an Indian Merchants Chamber event in the city.

According to an official release, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways said that NHAI is developing world-class 'Wayside Amenities (WSA) at more than 600 locations along the National Highways.

Apart from basic facilities like good toilets, parking and restaurants; these wayside amenities will also have dormitories for truck drivers, facilities for charging electric vehicles, and trauma centres, among others, he said.

There will also be retail outlets for promoting handicrafts and locally-manufactured products, the minister said, adding some of the WSAs will also have helipads and drone landing facilities to deal with medical emergencies like road accidents and organ transplantation.

Gadkari further said, PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) is a very big initiative and it will help us reduce logistics costs.

Also Read

India's highways infra to match US by 2024, work underway, says Gadkari

India all set to achieve $5 trillion economy target by FY25: Nitin Gadkari

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to be complete by December end: Nitin Gadkari

UER-II being developed as part of Delhi decongestion plan: Nitin Gadkari

Zero corruption in Road Transport and Highways Ministry: Nitin Gadkari

Atishi orders inspection of govt children's homes, seeks report by May 15

CBIC to introduce automated GST scrutiny system by next week: FM Sitharaman

Kashi now needs to develop into a world-class city: Yogi Adityanath

117 out of 1,191 passengers evacuated from Sudan put under quarantine

Global smartphone market to gain momentum only in second half of 2023

Logistics cost in India is higher at 13-14 per cent of GDP compared to 8-9 per cent in other developed economies, such as the US, he noted.

Higher logistics cost reduces the competitiveness of 'Made in India' products in global markets. Reducing logistics costs to 9 per cent of GDP is at the top of the government's agenda, the minister emphasised.

Gadkari said a strong, stable, decisive and transparent government is the key to achieving the country's target of becoming a 5- trillion-dollar economy by 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitin Gadkari India's heliport National Highway

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 9:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Global smartphone market to gain momentum only in second half of 2023

Smartphone, iPhone
2 min read

Piyush Goyal marks importance of small countries in global supply chain

Piyush Goyal
3 min read

Akhilesh Yadav, Naveen Jindal visit Badal's village to pay tribute

Akhilesh Yadav
2 min read

Gati Shakti helps India register Rs 2 trn in goods export in FY23: Sonowal

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways
2 min read

BJP TN president Annamalai sends legal notice to DMK leader Bharathi

K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP, (Photo: twitter)
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Sebi likely to seek more time from Supreme Court in Adani Group case

adani group
4 min read

Weekend Bites: Ambani & Ambani, and old white males

Joe Biden
5 min read

Twitter suspends ANI, NDTV accounts, cites policy rules violation

Twitter
1 min read

BS Seema Nazareth Award: Democracy guided by free press, says Nagarathna

Justice B V Nagarathna
3 min read

India on alert for blistering heat across swathes of country in May

India on alert for blistering heat across swathes of country in May
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon