Kashi now needs to develop into a world-class city: Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that no one doubts the victory in Varanasi and Kashi must now move beyond its status as a smart city to become a world-class city using the power of the triple engine.

Addressing a 'Samvaad Sabha' in Varanasi, the Chief Minister said, "In every Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha election, the people of Kashi have consistently been cooperative. But this time our aim is to make a full majority board."

He asserted that everyone who is a follower of the "Sanatan Dharma" around the world wants Kashi to project a fresh aura on the global stage.

Highlighting the improved law and order situation in the state, the Chief Minister stated that no criminal or mafia can now freely roam the streets, and no mafia can dare to kidnap any Nand Kishore Rungta.

The Chief Minister said that over the previous six years, he has travelled to Kashi the most. "Visits to Kashi are significant because it is the spiritual and cultural centre of India and draws Sanatanis from all over the world. By designating Kashi as a place of worship, the PM has given Kashi a new identity on the international stage over the past nine years. Recently, the G-20 conference of twenty big countries of the world was organized here," he stated.

Pointing out that Kashi is currently developing much more quickly, the CM said, "Roads are being widened. Four-lane connectivity is being given to the city from all sides. From Cantt to Godaulia, a ropeway is being constructed that will allow for a daily influx of 1 lakh people".

Wide, well-kept roads, cleanliness, the TFC, the Convention Center, and the Cancer Institute are all clear signs of Kashi's development. I was informed that the cancer institute here has treated 21,000 cancer patients to date. From the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, I have contributed Rs 72 crore for cancer patients, the CM added.

The Chief Minister went on to say, "Considering the Prime Minister's mission as a vision, we have prioritized empowerment rather than appeasement. The politics of appeasement had destroyed UP. In UP today, there are no riots, and traders are not subject to extortion".

Without naming anyone, the Chief Minister said that people from a 'particular party' used to threaten businessmen with pistols. By giving tablets to the youth, we have done the work of connecting them with technology and making them technically competent.

The CM remarked, "There are 25 to 30 lakh people living in Kashi. Every need of the general public will be met if three engines are seen operating together".

The Chief Minister said that while taking strict action against those who were careless in installing the water pipelines here, we had given a charge sheet to 36 engineers at once. Earlier, Shahi Nala had become a joke. Today, every project in Varanasi is progressing in 'auto mode'.