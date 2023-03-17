JUST IN
UER-II being developed as part of Delhi decongestion plan: Nitin Gadkari

Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari said the Urban Extension Road Project (UER-II), which is being implemented at a cost of Rs 7,716 cr, will be completed and inaugurated this year

Nitin Gadkari | Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday said the Urban Extension Road Project (UER-II), which is being implemented at a cost of Rs 7,716 crore, will be completed and inaugurated this year.

Briefing mediapersons on the project, Gadkari said, "We are developing UER-II as a component of the Delhi Decongestion Plan."

Gadkari inspected the progress of the Urban Extension Road Project (UER-II) in Delhi with Lt. Governor of Delhi Vinay Kumar Saxena, Member of Parliament Hansraj Hans, Parvesh Varma, Leader of Opposition, Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, senior BJP leader Vijender Gupta and other high-ranking officials.

He said the project involves the construction of UER-II in five different packages at a combined cost of Rs 7,716 crore and, as part of this project, 20 lakh tonnes of plastic garbage sourced from the Ghazipur landfill is being utilised.

"NH-344M (Pkg 1-3) will serve as an additional western ring road in Delhi, reducing the time taken to travel to the Indira Gandhi International Airport from 2 hours to 20 minutes and offering an alternative route for traffic from West/South Delhi, and Gurgaon heading towards NH-44, Chandigarh, Punjab and J & K," Gadkari said.

He added that the project will also connect the proposed IICC in Dwarka, which would further ease road congestion in the national capital.

The minister said NH-344P (Pkg 4) will begin at NH-344M and end at NH-352A (Barwasini bypass), serving as a spur to Sonipat Bypass.

"This project will alleviate traffic on NH-44 and establish connectivity between Delhi, KMPE, and Delhi-Katra Expressway via KMPE," said Gadkari.

"This project will facilitate smooth traffic movement on NH-44 and boost connectivity between Delhi, KMPE, and Delhi-Katra Expressway via KMPE. NH-344N (Pkg 5) is a spur to the Bahadurgarh bypass, connecting NH-344M (near Village Dhichaon Kalan) in Delhi to NH-10 (near Bahadurgarh)," he added.

Gadkari said the project will ease congestion on NH-10 in Delhi and improve connectivity between Eastern Haryana and Kanjhawala in the national capital, as well as facilitate a shorter connection between Delhi and KMP Expressway.

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 07:46 IST

