India all set to achieve $5 trillion economy target by FY25: Nitin Gadkari

India is the fastest growing major economy in the world and is all set to achieve $5 trillion GDP by 2024-25, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday

Topics
Nitin Gadkari  | Indian Economy | GDP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari (Image: Tweeted by @OfficeOfNG)

India is the fastest growing major economy in the world and is all set to achieve USD 5 trillion GDP by 2024-25, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

Addressing an event organised by industry body FICCI, Gadkari said the central government is aiming to boost growth and employment to achieve sustainable development.

The road transport and highways minister said India will play a key role in achieving global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030.

Gadkari noted that India needs to increase its exports and reduce imports.

"We are also working on developing alternative, clean and green fuel like bio ethanol, bio-CNG, bio-LNG and green hydrogen," he said, adding green hydrogen is the fuel for the future.

The minister said currently India's automobile industry is worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore and he wants to take it to Rs 15 lakh crore."This will create lots of new jobs."

He also said his focus is on reducing cost of construction. "We are trying to minimise use of steel and cement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 14:02 IST

