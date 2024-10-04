Business Standard
Home / India News / Goyal delivers keynote on 'India's Evolving Manufacturing Landscape' in US

Goyal delivers keynote on 'India's Evolving Manufacturing Landscape' in US

Goyal discussed how historic reforms, diversification, and localised supply chains are transforming India into a global manufacturing powerhouse

Piyush Goyal

The minister met US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and discussed at length ways to enhance the India-US trade partnership | Photo: X@PiyushGoyal

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said on Friday that he delivered the keynote at the CSIS event on 'India's Evolving Manufacturing Landscape' in Washington DC.

Goyal discussed how historic reforms, diversification, and localised supply chains are transforming India into a global manufacturing powerhouse.

In a post on X, he said, "Delivered the keynote at the CSIS event on 'India's Evolving Manufacturing Landscape' in Washington DC. Discussed how historic reforms, diversification, and localized supply chains are transforming India into a global manufacturing powerhouse. Highlighted the 'Make In India' initiative's role in positioning India as a key beneficiary of shifting global supply chains, presenting great opportunities for investors.
 

 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Goyal met William E Conway, co-founder and co-chairman of the board of the Carlyle Group.

"Great meeting Mr. William E. Conway, Jr., Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of the Board of Carlyle Group, one of the world's largest and most diversified investment firms. With the firm's bullish outlook for India, explored investment vehicles that would further strengthen capital flow into the country to aid future growth," Goyal said in a post on X.

The minister met US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and discussed at length ways to enhance the India-US trade partnership.
 

"Wonderful meeting my friend, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai. We discussed at length ways to enhance the India-US trade partnership. Both sides are committed to working together to strengthen bilateral ties and explore new opportunities for growth in critical and emerging sectors."

Goyal also met Julian Nebreda, President and CEO of Fluence. The two explored India's renewable energy goals and opportunities for collaboration in solar PV integration, battery storage, and offshore wind projects.

"Had an insightful discussion on the future of the energy sector with Julian Nebreda, President & CEO of Fluence, a leading global energy player. We explored India's renewable energy goals and opportunities for collaboration in solar PV integration, battery storage, and offshore wind projects. Emphasized the need for global partnerships to drive investment in sustainable energy for a greener future," he said in a post on X.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Piyush Goyal, Goyal, Commerce Minister

'People responsible for China's influence in Indian industry defending it'

Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal, Gina Raimondo

India, US ink pact to cooperate on critical battery mineral supply chains

Piyush Goyal

There will be no change in policy on multi-brand retailing: Goyal in US

critical minerals

India, US discuss ways to strengthen critical minerals supply chain

A sharp fall in global crude benchmarks will reduce costs of fuel, both oil and gas, to Indian consumers if State-run oil companies choose to pass them on

New updates: Oil prices jump 5% on concerns over West Asia, say reports

Topics : Piyush Goyal US India relations Supply chain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon