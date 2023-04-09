close

Grand memorial of Mangal Pandey to be built in Ballia, says UP minister

A grand memorial will be constructed to preserve the memory of Mangal Pandey, the hero of India's first freedom struggle, Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh said here on Saturday

Press Trust of India Ballia (UP)
BJP leader Dayashankar Singh (extreme left) addresses the media in Mau

Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 6:40 AM IST
A grand memorial will be constructed to preserve the memory of Mangal Pandey, the hero of India's first freedom struggle, Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh said here on Saturday.

Singh was taking part in a programme on the death anniversary of Pandey.

After garlanding Pandey's statue at Kadam Chauraha, Singh announced, "A grand memorial will be constructed in Nagwa, the native village of Shaheed Mangal Pandey, to preserve his memory."

Pandey was a sepoy (infantryman) in the 34th Bengal Native Infantry regiment of the British East India Company. He had rebelled against the British during the Great Revolt of 1857.

Singh said the people of Ballia played a leading role in the freedom struggle and Pandey's name was at the top of that list.

"Amar Shaheed Mangal Pandey, who laid down his life in the freedom struggle, will remain an inspiration for the youth of the country. I am ready to do anything for such a great man," Singh added.

Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Shekhar also attended the event.

Topics : Uttar Pradesh | Dayashankar Singh

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

