Youth Cong stages torch rally in Rajasthan against Rahul's disqualification

The Indian Youth Congress on Saturday took out a 'Save Democracy' torch procession here to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi was disqualified as an MP following his conviction and two-year sentencing by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

A large number of party workers, including Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas took part in the rally from Albert Hall to Gandhi Circle.

This is a fight to save democracy and the Constitution, Srinivas said.

Pilot said the Centre and the BJP have created an environment where people are prevented from speaking their mind.

"All the opposition parties have come together and we are conveying this fact that the BJP government at the Centre wants to suppress the voice of the opposition and people are against it," he added.