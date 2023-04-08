close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Lawyers' delegation meets Delhi CM Kejriwal, seeks law for their protection

Expressing concern over their safety, a delegation of the city's lawyers on Saturday met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and pressed for an act for their protection

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kejriwal

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Expressing concern over their safety, a delegation of the city's lawyers on Saturday met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and pressed for an act for their protection.

The delegation, including members of the coordination committees of district bar associations, claimed that various cases of assault on lawyers have taken place in recent weeks.

It pointed to the murder of advocate Virendra Kumar Narwal earlier this month and pressed for a "Delhi Advocate Protection Act".

Kejriwal, on his part, assured the delegation of extending all possible support within the Delhi government jurisdiction, according to a statement.

The lawyers' delegation claimed that there is a long history of murders, violent attacks, intimidation and damage to property of advocates.

They also raised concerns regarding alleged cases of false implications against lawyers and sought the passage of a bill for their protection, the statement said.

Also Read

Lawyers move Delhi HC, seek law for protection, safe atmosphere to practice

BJP demands white paper on pollution from Delhi govt as AQI deteriorates

Will take up issue of land allotment for lawyers' chambers with govt: SC

Centre, other states can also consider anti-radicalisation cell, says Shah

Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh

Aviation ministry to commence flights to Vellore under UDAN scheme: Scindia

Punjab Govt changes office timings, to function from 7.30 am to 2 pm

Youth Cong stages torch rally in Rajasthan against Rahul's disqualification

PM underscores Centre's push for Tamil Nadu's growth, Stalin demands more

India will prosper if funds flow to states doesn't falter, says M K Stalin

It said a draft of a proposed bill seeks to ensure adequate protection to members of the legal fraternity in discharging their duties as officers of the court without any fear and worry about their protection and social security.

A draft of the proposed bill has also been submitted to the chief minister, it added.

The chief minister assured the lawyers that if the government can legally bring any such legislation, it will do so at the earliest. However, its feasibility needs to be explored in depth before moving ahead.

Requesting the delegation to discuss the issue with the Law department, Kejriwal said the government will get the bill passed and notified on priority if it is legally feasible, the statement added.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal | Lawyers | Delhi government

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon