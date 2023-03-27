close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Debt fund taxation changes to impact corporate bond demand: Fund managers

Fund managers expect mutual funds to focus more on actively managed funds which can allow for higher returns and balance out the impact of higher taxes

Reuters MUMBAI
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 4:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Dharamraj Dhutia and Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's decision to take away long term tax benefits for debt mutual funds is likely to weaken demand for longer duration corporate bonds, eventually leading to higher costs of raising funds, mutual fund investors said on Monday.

The country amended a bill last week to tax investments in debt mutual funds as short-term capital gains, a move that could strip investors of the long-term tax benefits that made such investments popular.

"Demand for above three-year corporate bonds would be impacted, and we could see some steepening of the curve right from one-year to five-year point, and spreads with government bond yields could see 10 basis points of widening" said Raju Sharma, head fixed income at IDBI Mutual fund.

The changes have taken away the long-term tax advantage these funds had over bank deposits and are likely to push money away from most debt mutual fund products, including corporate bond funds, the investors said.

"Corporate bond products like target maturity funds, actively managed fixed income and other funds which are not (used for) cash management will be impacted," said Radhika Gupta, managing director & chief executive officer at Edelweiss AMC.

Also Read

Bludgeoned bond markets hope peak inflation to bring revival: Analysis

Indian firms to double fundraising via public bond sales in H2 FY22: Report

Why this is not the time to take on very long-term fixed deposit investment

Invest in long-term debt? Dynamic bond fund managers on the fence

The reason you must hold on to equity funds despite turbulence in 2023

What are municipal bonds, and why do investors prefer them over corp bonds?

Finance minister asks public banks to take stress tests; what are these?

Indian banks to gain $36 bn in deposits as mutual funds get taxed

EPFO likely to decide rate of interest on EPF deposits for FY23 by Tuesday

India asks state-run banks to monitor top loan accounts strictly: Reports

Indian companies had outstanding corporate bonds worth around 41 trillion rupees ($497.69 billion) as on December 2022, while mutual funds held around 4.4 trillion rupees of corporate debt, as on February, according to Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Though mutual holdings may be comparatively smaller to other long-term investors - mostly banks, insurance companies and pension funds, they trade more actively and provide liquidity to the market.

"The decision may severely hamper the corporate bond market liquidity... With reduced investment in both passive and active debt MF, the depth and breadth of corporate bonds looks doubtful," said Sandeep Yadav, senior vice president, head fixed income at DSP Mutual Fund.

Fund managers expect mutual funds to focus more on actively managed funds which can allow for higher returns and balance out the impact of higher taxes.

"Active funds is something where energies would be diverted from fund management's perspective," said a Mumbai-based fund manager.

Managers also said that post the amendment, inflows in equities will rise, which could also dampen demand for debt funds.

"People will invest in schemes with more allocation for equities. Hybrid schemes will see allotment towards equities being raised to above 35% going forward and is not a good step for development of corporate bond market," IDBI MF's Sharma added.

($1 = 82.3800 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Topics : Debt Fund | corporate bonds | fund manager

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 3:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Rupee appreciates 9 paise to 82.31 against US dollar in early trade

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency
2 min read

RBI may opt for 25 bps interest rate hike in monetary policy meet: Experts

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
4 min read

Revised guidelines to digitise fund flow architecture in MPLADS

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
3 min read
Premium

G20 push: Over 30 big cities on list to tap municipal bond market

Bonds, Govt bond
3 min read

Govt tells PSBs to monitor, make provision for companies' pledged shares

Bank, Banks, foreign banks
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

EPFO board meet on Monday: Interest rate, higher pension top agenda

rupee, cash, indian rupee, currency
3 min read

Govt tells PSBs to monitor, make provision for companies' pledged shares

Bank, Banks, foreign banks
3 min read
Premium

G20 push: Over 30 big cities on list to tap municipal bond market

Bonds, Govt bond
3 min read
Premium

Now boarding: Is India on the cusp of a tectonic shift in retail credit?

credit, credit card, retail credit, bank, nbfc, debit card
9 min read
Premium

Why debt funds may still score over bank FDs and bonds despite tax parity

Between December 2020 and February 2021, traders were supposed to maintain at least 25 per cent of the peak margin
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon