Firm in my demand for action on BJP's corruption, says Sachin Pilot

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday asserted he will continue with his agitation against his own government for action against the corruption in the previous BJP government.

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 4:11 PM IST
Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday asserted he will continue with his agitation against his own government for action against the corruption in the previous BJP government.

Pilot said he is not backing down from the stand he has taken against the state Congress government and has been politely requesting it to take action in corruption cases from the previous dispensation.

He said despite his daylong fast on April 11, no action has been taken in such cases.

"Speaking truth, raising voice against corruption and injustice, is among the values of the Congress party. Following these values, I observed one-day fast on April 11. Today, it's been two weeks, no action has been taken so far.

"So, again I am politely requesting the government to fulfil the promises we had made to the people," Pilot told reporters here, adding that now even demanding action against corruption is being termed anti-party' activity.

Pilot was speaking to media after offering his prayers at Jhadkhad Temple (Shiv Temple) in the city.

He said he welcomes the action taken by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which arrested several corrupt IAS, IPS, RAS and other officers.

"The Chief Minister himself had said that ACB is active and has raided several corrupt officers, which we all welcome. But, when he had come into power after being in opposition for five years, we never said that we would arrest a patwari or officer. We had said we will take action in the corruption cases that happened in Vasundhara Ji's tenure," Pilot said.

After the Pilot's one-day fast, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said that ACB has arrested several corrupt IAS, IPS officers, which has nowhere happened in the country.

People voted for people because corruption was a big issue before Congress came to power, he said, adding that since there is very little time left in the assembly elections, action should be taken.

"If we all raise corruption done by the BJP or if I raise the corruption issues of the previous Vasundhara Raje government and demand action on them then I believe that it is in the benefit of the party," Pilot said.

He also raised questions over inaction against the party leaders who defied the party's high command in September 2022.

"It is true that the incident that took place on September 25 was an open violation of the orders of our Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken were openly insulted. Why hasn't action been taken against them yet? This is the question, the answer lies with the party, Pilot said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sachin Pilot BJP corruption

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 3:56 PM IST

