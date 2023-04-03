Grievance appellate committee to hear plaints against gaming SRBs

In this section

10% of wheat crop damaged due to untimely heavy rains, says Centre

With MCD panel not elected, services of 3 'third parties' discontinued

Let Parliament, country be aware of PM Modi's academic qualification: Raut

People need to remain vigilant against new Covid-19 strain: Official

Centre to put up 50 Gw of renewable projects for bidding this year

How is game of skill different from game of chance?

What is a regulatory sandbox?

Industry body IAMAI bids to form a self-regulatory body for online gaming

AIGF urges TN to reconsider online gaming ban, says move 'unconstitutional'

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

Government-appointed grievance appellate committees (GAC) will handle complaints against self-regulatory bodies in the online gaming sector to solve any disputes on their decisions on matters like membership of companies and registration of games under upcoming online gaming rules, sources s

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com