How is game of skill different from game of chance?
A debate around the game of skill, where people with experience have a better chance of winning and making money than the rookies and game of chance has been raging for a while now. Here's more
Topics
online games | Online gambling | Gaming Industry India
https://mybs.in/2b2COXa
Define game of chance, game of skill to decide on taxation: GST law panel
Indian gaming worth $2.6 bn in FY22, will grow four-fold by 2027: Report
What are the differences between a game of skill and a game of chance?
No cheat-code for online gaming industry as ministry, I-T turn up the heat
Three trends suggest India is adding short to its video-first market
Stock markets certainly come under the game of skill category where people with experience have a better chance of making money than the rookies. A debate around game of skill and game of chance has been raging for a while now.
Before taking a call on the taxation of online gaming and betting, the group of ministers looking into the matter should first come out with a clear definition to clear the confusion and reduce scope of more litigations, a law panel of the GST council has said. This podcast tells more.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU