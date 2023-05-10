close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

GSI terms reports on lithium reserves found in Rajasthan as 'baseless'

It is to state that no such information was provided neither by the regional headquarters nor by the central headquarters of the GSI, it said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 10:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) on Tuesday termed media reports saying large lithium reserves being identified in Rajasthan as "baseless".

"Media reports published in various newspapers regarding the finding of large lithium reserves by the Geological Survey of India (GSI), in Degana area, Nagaur district, Rajasthan are completely baseless and misleading," the survey organisation said.

It is to state that no such information was provided neither by the regional headquarters nor by the central headquarters of the GSI, it said.

It is to be informed that the GSI is carrying out exploration for tungsten, lithium and associated rare metals mineralisation in the Degana area, Nagour district, Rajasthan, since 2019-20 and the drilling work is still under progress.

The resources will be established only after completion of the drilling work and finalisation of the report, it added.

Also Read

Centre to auction lithium reserves found in Jammu by June: Report

Lithium reserves found in Jammu and Kashmir by GSI: Mines secretary

Centre okays GSI's bid to purchase 2 coastal vessels worth Rs 245.07 cr

Why India must put lithium reserves to commercial production soon

Explainer: How lithium reserves can help speed up India's EV dream

Delhi court seeks status report from police on case against WFI chief

Govt launches flying squads to prevent illegal diversion of agri-grade urea

If we don't vote, we have no rights to criticise, says Narayana Murthy

Telecom Dept deactivates 225,000 mobile numbers in Bihar and Jharkhand

Bengal ban on 'The Kerala Story': SC agrees to hear plea on May 12

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : rajasthan lithium

First Published: May 10 2023 | 1:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

INDIA'S FINEST AUDIO-WEARABLE BRAND MADRABBIT, UNVEILED BY SMRITI MANDHANA, ENTERS THE MARKET WITH SUSTAINABLE, ANC-ENABLED PRODUCTS.

MadRabbit
4 min read

US smartphone shipments decline 17%, Apple's market share up to 53%

smartphone
2 min read

Maharatnas, Navratnas now appointing younger independent directors: Survey

Companies, Market Cap
3 min read

Fitch says outlook for Tata Steel positive, stable for JSW Steel

Flickr
2 min read

Sam Bankman-Fried seeks to dismiss 10 out of 13 charges against him

Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (Photo: Bloomberg)
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Cheetah from Africa dies in Kuno National Park, 3rd fatality in 42 days

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

Municipal Corporations on WhatsApp: Know cities, services, and how it works

WhatsApp
3 min read

India renews call for chipmakers as Anil Agarwal's $19 billion plan drags

chipmakers, chip, chip market
4 min read
Premium

Wheat procurement up 42%, Madhya Pradesh extends sale window

Wheat
1 min read

Apple partner Foxconn buys land in Bengaluru to expand production in India

Foxconn Technology Group
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon