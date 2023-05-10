close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bengal ban on 'The Kerala Story': SC agrees to hear plea on May 12

Salve said the petition challenges the ban by the West Bengal government and the "de-facto" ban in Tamil Nadu

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 11:08 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on May 12 a plea by the producers of controversial multilingual film 'The Kerala Story' against the ban on screening of the film by the West Bengal government.

Senior advocate Harish Salve mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha.

Salve said the petition challenges the ban by the West Bengal government and the "de-facto" ban in Tamil Nadu.

The bench said it had on Tuesday posted for May 15 a separate plea against the Kerala High Court order refusing to stay the release of the movie and the fresh plea would also be heard on that day.

However, the bench agreed to list the plea for hearing on May 12 after Salve said, "We are losing money everyday."

'The Kerala Story' starring Adah Sharma was released in cinemas on May 5.

Also Read

Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices for four high courts

CJI D Y Chandrachud administers oath of office to five new SC judges

Two new SC judges sworn in, total strength of apex court reaches 34

Must create multitude of equitable ways for different groups: CJI

SC to hear on May 15 plea against HC stay order on 'The Kerala Story'

Apex court verdict on pre-import conditions gives relief to exporters

India, Canada agree to discuss movement of skilled professionals, students

Administrative murder, case of cruelty: Akhilesh Yadav on cheetah deaths

UP local body polls: Final phase of voting on Thursday in Ghaziabad

Heatwave unlikely in Delhi for another week, temp may hit 42-deg mark: IMD

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court movie ban West Bengal Tamil Nadu

First Published: May 10 2023 | 12:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

K'taka polls: 'Modi magic' will give BJP absolute majority, says Vijayendra

B Y Vijayendra
3 min read

NCLT admits Go First's plea for voluntary insolvency, appoints IRP

Image
1 min read

Discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation: PM on meeting Israeli FM

PM Narendra Modi meets Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen
1 min read

UP local body polls: Final phase of voting on Thursday in Ghaziabad

Photo: ANI
3 min read

Centre asks industry to be ready for EU carbon tax, vows smooth transition

Carbon tax
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Cheetah from Africa dies in Kuno National Park, 3rd fatality in 42 days

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

Municipal Corporations on WhatsApp: Know cities, services, and how it works

WhatsApp
3 min read

India renews call for chipmakers as Anil Agarwal's $19 billion plan drags

chipmakers, chip, chip market
4 min read
Premium

Wheat procurement up 42%, Madhya Pradesh extends sale window

Wheat
1 min read

Apple partner Foxconn buys land in Bengaluru to expand production in India

Foxconn Technology Group
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon