If we don't vote, we have no rights to criticise, says Narayana Murthy

Co-founder of IT major Infosys N R Narayana Murthy and his author wife Sudha Murty cast their ballot for the Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday and exhorted people to vote.

"First, we vote and then we say this is good and this is not good. But if we don't do that, then we have no rights to criticise," 76-year-old Narayana Murthy said after exercising his franchise in the morning here.

Regarding his "expectations" while voting, the software icon said: "My hope is that for my grandchildren this place will be one of the best places in the world to live, to pursue their career, education and to add value to the society. That's how I hope."



"We all hope that the poorest guy in the remotest village in India have access to the basic education, decent healthcare, decent nutrition, and hope that that child's grandchildren will have a better future than that child," Murthy added.

His wife Sudha Murty said the younger generation should learn from them and exercise their franchise. "I will tell youngsters please look at us. We are aged but still we get up at 6 am, we get ready and vote. Please learn from us," she said.

Stating that voting is a sacred part of democracy, Murty said in democracy if there are no voters, then it is not a democracy at all.

"You should respect voting and you should exercise your power in case if you want to change, implement or continue, you want your projects to be implemented," she added.

Urging people to vote, the author-philanthropist said: "I will not ask you who you will vote for or why you vote, because everyone has their own opinion and decision, but everyone should vote. We vote in every election."



On people who "go out" without voting, she said: "I can only say those who don't have patriotism, do such things. Get up early, first vote and then go anywhere you want.