Home / India News / Gujarat govt to seek ₹2.70 cr from Air India for property loss in crash

Gujarat govt to seek ₹2.70 cr from Air India for property loss in crash

The Gujarat state government will claim ₹2.70 crore from Air India for resident doctors' property lost in the Boeing Dreamliner crash last week, but no decision yet on compensation

Air India plane crash

The crash killed 241 people on board and 29 individuals on the ground. | Image: Bloomberg

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Gujarat government will demand ₹2.70 crore from Air India to cover the loss of resident doctors’ belongings after a London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college hostel in Ahmedabad last week, a state minister said on Wednesday.
 
However, no decision has yet been taken on compensation for those killed on the ground, including four MBBS students, said Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, who also serves as the state government’s spokesperson.
 
Air India flight AI171, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed into the hostel and canteen of B J Medical College in the Meghaninagar area shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on 12 June. The crash killed 241 people on board and 29 individuals on the ground.
 
 
“As per our assessment, properties (personal belongings) of ₹2.70 crore of resident doctors (who used to live in the hostel at the time of plane crash) were damaged. We will claim that from Air India,” he said.
 
Patel also clarified that the state government is not involved in the ongoing investigation. “The Ministry of Civil Aviation along with various other central government agencies are probing the plane crash and the state government does not have any role in the ongoing investigation,” he said.

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

