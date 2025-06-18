Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 09:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Centre to launch gender budgeting portal to aid inclusive governance

Centre to launch gender budgeting portal to aid inclusive governance

The Knowledge Hub will serve as a one-stop platform to share best practices, policy briefs, and gender-disaggregated data, it added

The consultation aims to foster dialogue and promote innovative approaches to gender budgeting at both Central and state levels. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 9:21 PM IST

The Central government will launch on Thursday a dedicated portal to support policymakers and stakeholders with data, resources and tools to strengthen gender budgeting practices.

According to an official statement, the Ministry of Women and Child Development will hold wider consultations, bringing together key stakeholders from across the country to reinforce the government's commitment to gender-responsive governance.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi will kickstart the consultations and also launch the Gender Budgeting Knowledge Hub, which will be a dedicated portal providing data, resources and tools to strengthen gender budgeting practices.

The day-long event will see participation from 45 Central ministries and departments, 20 states, representatives from international organisations such as UN Women and the Asian Development Bank, as well as leading national institutions.

 

The consultation aims to foster dialogue and promote innovative approaches to gender budgeting at both Central and state levels.

"As India works towards the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, gender budgeting will be instrumental in ensuring that growth is inclusive and equitable," the ministry said in a statement.

The Knowledge Hub will serve as a one-stop platform to share best practices, policy briefs, and gender-disaggregated data, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 9:21 PM IST

