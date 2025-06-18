Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bombay HC upholds ₹538 cr Kochi Tuskers arbitral award against BCCI

Bombay HC upholds ₹538 cr Kochi Tuskers arbitral award against BCCI

Bombay HC dismisses BCCI's appeal and upholds arbitral award over wrongful termination of Kochi Tuskers; franchise partners KCPL and RSW to receive ₹538.84 crore

Kochi Tuskers vs BCCI

Kochi Tuskers Kerala participated in the 2011 season of the IPL under a consortium led by RSW and operated by KCPL. However, the BCCI terminated the team’s contract the following year, citing breach of the franchise agreement.

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bombay High Court has upheld an arbitral award directing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to pay ₹385.50 crore to Kochi Cricket Private Limited (KCPL) and ₹153.34 crore to Rendezvous Sports World (RSW) in connection with the Kochi IPL (Indian Premier League) franchise.
 
Kochi Tuskers Kerala participated in the 2011 season of the IPL under a consortium led by RSW and operated by KCPL. However, the BCCI terminated the team’s contract the following year, citing breach of the franchise agreement.
 
Following the termination, RSW and KCPL initiated arbitration proceedings against the BCCI, alleging wrongful termination of their franchise agreement.
 
 
On 22 June 2015, the arbitral tribunal awarded KCPL over ₹384.83 crore and RSW ₹153.34 crore, along with interest and costs. The BCCI subsequently approached the Bombay High Court seeking to set aside the tribunal’s award.
 
Dismissing BCCI’s appeals and upholding the arbitral awards, a single-judge bench of Justice Riyaz I Chagla ruled that the court could not revisit findings of fact made by the arbitral tribunal, which had considered all the evidence and documents on record. 

Also Read

Kochi Tuskers vs BCCI

Kochi Tuskers vs BCCI: The IPL dispute that ended in ₹538 crore court blow

BCCI

BCCI loses ₹538 cr case as Bombay HC upholds Kochi Tuskers arbitration

BCCI

BCCI to reform process of age determination test for junior cricket

BCCI

BCCI reduces domestic travel and daily allowance for support staff

BCCI's meeting on IPL 2025

BCCI forms 3-member panel to draft safety norms after Bengaluru stampede

 
Justice Chagla also held that the court would not interfere with the award even on grounds of an allegedly incorrect interpretation by the arbitrator.
 
“The learned arbitrator has, in the impugned KCPL and RSW awards, decided the core issue—viz., whether BCCI wrongfully invoked the bank guarantee furnished by RSW and whether this amounted to a repudiatory breach of the KCPL-FA—by considering the material facts, documents on record, and recorded evidence,” the order stated.
 
The order further added: “The learned arbitrator has also considered whether the non-furnishing of a bank guarantee by KCPL by 22 March 2011 constituted an ‘irremediable material breach’ of both the KCPL and RSW franchise agreements. The impugned awards conclude that the material on record militated against a finding of irremediable material breach.”
 
The court held that the arbitrator’s conclusion—that BCCI had wrongfully invoked the bank guarantee—required no interference under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996. This section outlines the grounds and procedures for setting aside an arbitral award in India.

More From This Section

Anganwadi Centre

Face authentication to be made mandatory for Anganwadi beneficiaries

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

LIVE news updates: Iran will not surrender, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei tells Trump

Pralhad Joshi

Govt to shortly notify rules for mandatory use of IST: Pralhad Joshi

earth day. climate change, climate change and impact

Moody's says updated climate goals may miss 2°C Paris Agreement aim

Israel-Iran conflict, Israel, Iran

110 Indian students evacuated from Iran, to arrive in Delhi tonight

Topics : IPL News BCCI Kochi Tuskers Bombay High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesImmigrant Leave USRSOS 10th 12th Result 2025Arisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayUKPSC Admit Card 2025Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon