Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gujarat tourist footfall up 17% as visitors flock famous spots this summer

From April 1 to June 10 this year, more than 13.5 million tourists visited 12 prominent attractions and pilgrimage sites in the state

Bhupendra Patel,Bhupendra,Gujarat CM

Gujarat Tourism blooms further under CM Bhupendra Patel, rises over 17% this summer | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Over 13.5 million tourists flocked to famous destinations in Gujarat during this summer vacation, marking a 17 per cent increase compared to the previous year, the state government said on Wednesday.
From April 1 to June 10 this year, more than 13.5 million tourists visited 12 prominent attractions and pilgrimage sites in the state. This is a notable rise from the 11.4 million tourists who visited during the same period in 2023, a government release stated.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Key tourist spots included the Statue of Unity, Atal Bridge, Riverfront-Flower Park, Kankaria Lake, Somnath Temple, Ambaji Temple, Pavagadh Temple, Dwarkadhish Temple, Science City in Ahmedabad, Vadnagar, Gir and Devalia Safari Parks, and Ahmedabad Metro Railway.
Ahmedabad district and Ahmedabad city, which has been declared India's first UNESCO World Heritage City, emerged as top tourist destinations in the financial year 2023-24. Ahmedabad district welcomed 42.6 million visitors, while the city itself attracted 2.25 crore tourists, the government stated.
Following Ahmedabad city, Ambaji Temple recorded 16.4 million visitors, Somnath Temple saw 9,793,000, Dwarkadhish Temple 8,354,000, Kankaria Lake 7,967,000, Pavagadh 7,666,000, Surat city 6,232,000, Sabarmati Riverfront 4,446,000, Statue of Unity 4,353,000, and Dakor town 3,422,000 visitors.
Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, numerous infrastructure facilities have been developed to boost Gujarat's tourism sector to a global level, offering tourists an unparalleled experience. This development has spurred an influx of visitors eager to explore the state's beauty and diversity, the release said.

More From This Section

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM, Hathras stampede, Hathras Incident

LIVE news: Organisers tried to abscond, says UP CM Adityanath on Hathras 'satsang' tragedy

Bhole baba

Bhole Baba, linked to Hathras stampede, faces sexual assault charges

grain, poor, poverty

Poverty declines to 8.5% in 2022-24 from 21.2% in 2011-12: NCAER paper

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rain

Rain brings respite in Delhi, no warning for heavy pours as of now

Modi, Narendra Modi

Highlights: Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die after Motion of Thanks to President's Address passed

The government has initiated several measures to develop the tourism sector in Gujarat with the allocation of Rs 2,077 crore in the state Budget 2024-25 for developing tourist spots, and religious, cultural and adventure destinations and to boost eco-tourism.
Gujarat had hosted a series of G20 meetings, selecting Dhordo in Kutch and the Statue of Unity in Narmada district for some of the events. This played a crucial role in showcasing the state's rich heritage to G20 representatives.
The delegates also toured attractions such as Dholavira, Modhera Sun Temple, Ahmedabad's historical heritage, Gift City, and Dandi Kutir in Gandhinagar.
The G20 delegates also visited attractions including Dholavira, Modhera Sun Temple, Ahmedabad's historical heritage, Gift City and Dandi Kutir in Gandhinagar, the release said.

Also Read

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader

Spread violence, hatred; don't understand basic Hinduism, Rahul targets BJP

National highway

Two national highways closed in Gujarat's Junagadh due to heavy rainfall

Microsoft, Microsoft corp, Windows, Bill gates

Gujarat govt signs MoUs with IBM, Microsoft to enhance AI capabilities

Protest, NEET Protest, UGC NET Protest

NEET malpractices case: CBI gets custody of four accused held from Gujarat

water crisis, delhi water crisis

Water in India's 150 reservoirs dip to 20% of live storage capacity: CWC

Topics : Gujarat Vibrant Gujarat Tourists Indian tourism India tourism Tourism industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon