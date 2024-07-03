Rain brings respite in Delhi, no warning for heavy pours as of now

Parts of Delhi received rainfall bringing relief from the humidity in the Capital.| (Photo: PTI)

Cloud cover enveloped Delhi as parts of the city received rain on Wednesday, bringing respite from the intense humidity that had gripped the city over the past few days.

The weather department, in its notification at 3 pm, said that moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, with wind speeds of 40 to 60 kmph, and lightning, is likely to occur across Delhi and the NCR.

"There is no warning for heavy rain in Delhi as of now," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told PTI.

The IMD stated that their predictions analyse models and other measurements, which sometimes do not align. For instance, due to the shifting of the rainfall belt, heavy rain did not occur in Delhi as forecast last time.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, it said.

According to the IMD, the sky will remain cloudy through the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level stood at 75 per cent at 8.30 am.