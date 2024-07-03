Business Standard
Bhole Baba, linked to Hathras stampede, faces sexual assault charges

Hathras stampede: Despite facing legal troubles, including sexual assault allegations, Bhole Baba maintains a significant following

Bhole baba

The Hathras stampede occurred at the end of a satsang conducted by Narayan Sakaar Hari, also known as Sakaar Vishwa Hari or Bhole Baba

Nandini Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A ‘satsang’ gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, led by self-styled godman Suraj Pal, also known as Bhole Baba, turned deadly as a stampede claimed the lives of 121 people. The chaos erupted when hundreds of devotees rushed to collect ‘dust’ from under the godman’s feet, resulting in a deadly commotion that left men, women, and children trampled.

Eyewitnesses said the stampede occurred after Bhole Baba was leaving the venue in his car, with a frenzied crowd chasing after him to gather the dust as a token of blessings.
Suraj Pal, alias Bhole Baba, has a controversial history. Despite facing numerous legal troubles, including allegations of sexual assault, he maintains a significant following, reported NDTV.

His past includes a stint in the police department and imprisonment for sexual assault in 1997. After his release, he rebranded himself as ‘Saakar Vishwa Hari Baba’, drawing devotees to his ashram in his ancestral village.

Deadly dust rush at Hathras satsang
 

The stampede occurred during the ‘satsang’ as attendees scrambled for dust stirred up by Bhole Baba’s car. Organisers had expected around 80,000 people, but the crowd swelled to over 250,000. The insufficient police presence and lax organisational measures exacerbated the situation.

According to eyewitnesses and the First Information Report (FIR), Bhole Baba’s private security guards began pushing the crowd, causing many to fall and get trampled. The stampede led to a panic where people fled towards an open field, slipping and running over each other. The majority of the victims were women and children.

The FIR further details how the godman’s aides, armed with sticks, prevented the crowd from approaching, causing a crush that suffocated many. Only about 40 police officers were on duty, unable to manage the massive gathering.

Govt’s response and investigation
 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today visited Hathras and those injured in the stampede.


On Tuesday, Adityanath said, “Our government will get to the bottom of this incident and give appropriate punishment to the conspirators and those responsible. The state government is investigating this entire incident. We will see whether it is an accident or a conspiracy.”

However, no arrests have been made yet, and Bhole Baba remains unaccounted for.

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

