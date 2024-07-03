Parliament session LIVE news: PM Modi likely to address Rajya Sabha today

Rahul Gandhi should apologise for his statement; his anti-hindu mentality is visible: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj

“Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi deliberately made an irresponsible statement. He should apologise for his statement. He made the statement to encourage appeasement politics. and for this political gain. When he sees vote bank politics, he goes on a temple run. But when he gives a speech in Parliament, his anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan (Sanatan Dharma) mentality becomes visible,“ BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said during a BJP protest against Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha.