Parliament session LIVE news: PM Modi likely to address Rajya Sabha today
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha news updates: Catch all the latest updates related to developments in the Parliament here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday replied to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha. According to some reports, he is likely to address the RajyaSabha today. On July 2, amid 'Tanashahi nahi chalegi' chants, PM Modi stated that the BJP will strive to take its success to the next level. As PM Modi began speaking, Opposition MPs intensified their protests with louder sloganeering. Chants of "Manipur, Manipur," "Tanashahi nahi chalegi (We won't allow dictatorship)," and "Justice for Manipur" echoed through the chamber. “The public has chosen us in the world’s largest election campaign and I can understand the pain of some people. Even after spreading lies, they tasted defeat,” PM Modi stated.
Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren will chair an important meeting of INDIA bloc legislators today, amid speculations of a change of guard in the state, MLAs of the alliance said. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Soren was released from jail on June 28 after nearly five months, after he was given bail in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. Rumours were fuelled by the sudden cancellation of all programmes of Chief Minister Champai Soren, including distribution of appointment letters to 1,500 selected teachers on Wednesday. On Tuesday, too, all public programmes of Champai Soren, who had taken oath after Hemant Soren's arrest, stood cancelled.
Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren will chair an important meeting of INDIA bloc legislators today, amid speculations of a change of guard in the state, MLAs of the alliance said. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Soren was released from jail on June 28 after nearly five months, after he was given bail in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. Rumours were fuelled by the sudden cancellation of all programmes of Chief Minister Champai Soren, including distribution of appointment letters to 1,500 selected teachers on Wednesday. On Tuesday, too, all public programmes of Champai Soren, who had taken oath after Hemant Soren's arrest, stood cancelled.
"We were asked by our party to attend a meeting of INDIA bloc legislators on Wednesday in view of the Jharkhand assembly elections," a Congress MLA, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.
11:15 AM
Rahul Gandhi should apologise for his statement; his anti-hindu mentality is visible: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj
“Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi deliberately made an irresponsible statement. He should apologise for his statement. He made the statement to encourage appeasement politics. and for this political gain. When he sees vote bank politics, he goes on a temple run. But when he gives a speech in Parliament, his anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan (Sanatan Dharma) mentality becomes visible,“ BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said during a BJP protest against Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha.
11:12 AM
PM Modi didn't want to hear Manipur's plight: Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi
"Yesterday, we wanted that our Outer Manipur MP Alfred Arthur to present his views in the House (Lok Sabha). However, PM Modi didn't want to hear Manipur's plight. We wanted just two minutes for the MP to present his side and an opportunity for him to appeal for peace in Manipur," says Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi
10:38 AM
Parliament LIVE update: PM Modi likely to address Rajya Sabha today
Amid loud sloganeering by Opposition MPs, Prime Minister Modi addressed the Lok sabha yesterday. PM Modi's speech was repeatedly interrupted by chants of "Tanashahi nahi chalegi" (Dictatorship will not prevail) and "Justice for Manipur."
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Samajwadi Party BJP Congress NDA TDP Manipur All India Trinamool Congress
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 10:46 AM IST