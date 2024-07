Parliament session LIVE news: PM Modi likely to address Rajya Sabha today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday replied to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha . According to some reports, he is likely to address the RajyaSabha today. On July 2, amid 'Tanashahi nahi chalegi' chants, PM Modi stated that the BJP will strive to take its success to the next level. As PM Modi began speaking, Opposition MPs intensified their protests with louder sloganeering. Chants of "Manipur, Manipur," "Tanashahi nahi chalegi (We won't allow dictatorship)," and "Justice for Manipur" echoed through the chamber. “The public has chosen us in the world’s largest election campaign and I can understand the pain of some people. Even after spreading lies, they tasted defeat,” PM Modi stated.Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren will chair an important meeting of INDIA bloc legislators today, amid speculations of a change of guard in the state, MLAs of the alliance said. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Soren was released from jail on June 28 after nearly five months, after he was given bail in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. Rumours were fuelled by the sudden cancellation of all programmes of Chief Minister Champai Soren, including distribution of appointment letters to 1,500 selected teachers on Wednesday. On Tuesday, too, all public programmes of Champai Soren, who had taken oath after Hemant Soren's arrest, stood cancelled.