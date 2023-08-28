Confirmation

Gyanvapi case: Proceedings transferred to new bench of Allahabad High Court

The proceedings in the Gyanvapi case were moved to a new bench of the Allahabad High Court; the case had been reserved for a verdict set to be announced on Monday

File photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque (Photo: PTI)

File photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 5:54 PM IST
The proceedings in the Gyanvapi case were moved to a new bench of the Allahabad High Court after the hearing concluded on Friday last week.

Although the case had been reserved for a verdict set to be announced on Monday, it was scheduled before a different bench, with no provided explanation.

Following the transfer of the case, the Muslim parties raised objections saying it is against legal procedures.

The legal counsel, representing the Muslim parties, said that there is no directive to transfer the case from a single judge to a new bench.

He added that changing the bench at the eleventh hour contradicts the authority of the Chief Justice of India (CJI). In response, the CJI said that the matter may be released automatically after a lapse of some time.

The scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex began on August 4, following the court's order that allowed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to survey to determine if the mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

On August 3, the Allahabad High Court dismissed a petition by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee against a lower court order, directing the ASI to survey the mosque.

The high court order was upheld by the Supreme Court the next day.
First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 5:54 PM IST

