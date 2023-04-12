Hailstorms, rains damage over 100,000 acres of Crops in Maha: Ajit Pawar

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said crops over more than one lakh acres have been damaged due to the recent unseasonal rains and hailstorms in the state.

The state government should provide aid to the affected farmers, he demanded while speaking to reporters here. "Onion, papaya, grapes and other crops have been destroyed," the Nationalist Congress Party leader said.

He would be meeting, in his capacity as Leader of Opposition, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the meeting of a committee set up to make certain appointments on Wednesday, Pawar said.

"I will also apprise them of the losses faced by farmers," he added.

To a question about reports that the Enforcement Directorate has given him a clean chit in the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam, Pawar said it was not true and the probe was still going on.

Asked about Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray meeting NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday, the former deputy chief minister said he was not aware of what transpired during the meeting.

Also Read Centre should change its attitude towards cooperative banks: Sharad Pawar Ajit Pawar targets government over ministers' absence; Fadnavis apologises Power does not remain with anyone forever, says NCP leader Ajit Pawar 'Like China, we will enter Karnataka,' says Sanjay Raut over border issue Pawar pitches for MVA allies to contest Maha Assembly and LS polls together BJP protests near AAP HQ on Wednesday, demands of Kejriwal's resignation Patna court summons Rahul Gandhi on April 25 in Modi surname case Met coal prices may fall; rate correction to help Indian steel makers: S&P Decide in 10 days on AIADMK bye-laws: Delhi High Court tells ECI Domestic aviation sector recovering, passenger traffic 60% higher in FY23

"The two leaders had not met for a long time. The rally of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (of which the NCP and Thackeray-led Sena are constituents) is also scheduled in Mumbai on May 1," he said. To a question about Congress leaders criticising the NCP, Pawar said the MVA allies should resolve their differences among themselves and not speak to the media.

He will speak on this issue at a rally in Nagpur on April 16, he said.