Home / India News / HAL, DIAT forge partnership to boost aerospace research, innovation

HAL, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

Photo: @HALHQBLR Twitter

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday said its nodal training institute, HAL Management Academy (HMA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) for collaboration in bridging the gap between industry and academia.

The MoU with Pune based DIAT, an esteemed institution under DRDO, also aims at fostering cutting-edge research and driving technological advancements in the aerospace sector.

Under this partnership, HAL executives will have the opportunity to pursue master's and Ph D programmes at DIAT, participate in specialised capsule modules on emerging technologies and engage in faculty and student exchange programmes, the company said in a release.

 

The MoU also paves the way for joint conferences, seminars and collaborative research projects aimed at strengthening India's defence and aviation capabilities.

This strategic collaboration is set to drive innovation, accelerate skill development and create a robust ecosystem for next-generation aerospace solutions, reinforcing India's position as a global leader in aviation and defence technology, it added.

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

