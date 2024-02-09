Abhishek Ghosalkar shot dead on Facebook Live; here's what is known so far

In a shocking incident, Abhishek Ghosalkar , son of Shiv Sena UBT leader Vinod Ghosalkar, was fatally shot in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The suspected assailant, Mauris Noronha, reportedly took his own life moments after the shooting, which was captured on camera during a Facebook live session.

The video quickly went viral and raised several concerns about the safety and security of political leaders and citizens. The murder of Abhishek Ghosalkar comes shortly after another high-profile shooting involving a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA targeting a leader from the Eknath Shinde faction, which was also captured on camera.

Here is what is known so far about the incident.

Who was Abhishek Ghosalkar?

Abhishek Ghosalkar, 40, was a former corporator and the director of the Mumbai District Central Co-operative Bank. Ghosalkar has been married to Tejasvee Darekar since 2013. He was also popular in his community for his political development work.



Ghosalkar was the son of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar, a member of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena party. Vinod Ghosalkar was a member of the Mumbai Legislative Assembly between 2009-2014 and had also served as the corporator in the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

Who was Mauris Bhai - the suspected assailant?

Mauris Noronha was a local social worker in Mumbai, who ran a voluntary organisation in Borivali and was known for his philanthropic activities. He was popularly known as 'Mauris Bhai' in the community and among his followers.

Noronha was reportedly engaged in a rivalry with Abhishek Ghosalkar over political aspirations in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, according to a report by Times Now. Ghosalkar has previously held the role of corporator, which Noronha now sought. Noronha had reportedly tried to receive support from the BJP, the Shinde faction and the Ajit Pawar group to contest the elections. The rivalry between the two was well-known in their community.

What was the Facebook Live broadcast for?

The Facebook Live was reportedly arranged to settle the enmity between the two and show people that they had come together. While details of the confrontation remain unclear, initial reports suggest that the two parties had patched things up after a dispute, and Ghosalkar had invited Noronha for an event in his office in IC Colony in the northern suburb of Borivali (West).

Abhishek Ghosalkar Facebook Live murder

The live webcast began with both parties sitting and talking to each other. At one point, the accused stepped out of the screen and allowed Ghosalkar to speak directly to his online audience. After addressing his Live audience, Ghosalkar can be seen standing up and getting ready to leave the room. He was also heard saying, "We will go outside". This was when the shots were fired.

A total of three bullets were allegedly fired during the event webcast on Facebook. Ghosalkar was rushed to Karuna Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. After the shooting, Mauris Bhai turned the gun on himself, resulting in the deaths of both individuals.

The motive of the shooting remains unclear.

Investigation handed over to Mumbai Crime Branch

The case was registered with the MHB Colony police. Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satya Narayan and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Datta Nalawade visited the scene and initiated the probe.

On Friday morning, the case was officially transferred over to the Mumbai Crime Branch. The Crime Branch will be looking into several aspects of the case, including the alleged illegal procurement of the weapon used during the attack. They will also look into whether the accused was under the influence of alcohol and question those present at the scene.

Safety and security concerns in Mumbai

Concerns over law and order in Maharashtra have intensified following this incident, especially in light of recent similar incidents involving political figures.

Reacting to the incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray stated, "I have received information that bullets have been fired on Abhishek Ghosalkar... How many days should we bear it? Maharashtra is not only getting defamed by this, but people are also feeling scared. The most important thing is that the industry will not come to Maharashtra, such a situation has arisen in the state."

Speaking to ANI, state Congress chief Nana Patole condemned the incident, labeling it as a sign of 'Jungle Raj' in the state and highlighting the collapse of law and order under the ruling party.

