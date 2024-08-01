Halfway into Monsoon season, 25% of Indian regions face rainfall deficit

New Delhi: A man rides a bicycle while holding an umbrella during rain, at Jangpura area, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Halfway into the Monsoon season, 25 per cent of the 36 meteorological subdivisions in India have recorded deficient rainfall. According to the India Meteorological Department data, the country experienced 9 per cent more rainfall than normal in July (306.6 mm compared to the normal of 280.5 mm), with cumulative precipitation of 453.8 mm against the normal of 445.8 mm since June 1, a surplus of two per cent. However, the rainfall in July was unevenly distributed, both spatially and temporally. East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and parts of the northeast have recorded significant rainfall deficits.

The rainfall deficit in Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir ranged from 35 per cent to 45 per cent.

According to the IMD data, 13 subdivisions have recorded above-average rainfall, 14 recorded normal and 9 deficit precipitation.

The rainfall deficit in East and Northeast India increased from 13.3 per cent on June 30 to 19 per cent on July 31, with the region recording 610.2 mm of rainfall against the normal of 752.5 mm in the monsoon season so far.

Northwest India recorded 182.4 mm of rainfall in July, compared to the normal of 209.7 mm, a deficit of 13 per cent. The region has received 235 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon season, against the normal of 287.8 mm, resulting in a shortfall of 18 per cent.

Central India received 33 per cent more rainfall than normal in July, with 427.2 mm of precipitation compared to the normal of 321.3 mm.

Overall, the region has recorded 574.2 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon season, against the normal of 491.6 mm.

The southern peninsula received 36 per cent more rainfall in July, with 279.2 mm compared to the normal of 204.5 mm. Overall, it has recorded 463.1 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon season, against the normal of 365.5 mm, an excess of 27 per cent.