Odisha passes appropriation bill for Rs 95,000 cr, house to meet on Aug 20

The Assembly on Wednesday passed the Odisha Appropriation (Vote-on-Account No.2) Bill, 2024, which authorises the state government to withdraw Rs 95,000 crore from the Consolidated Fund for use in August and September of the current 25 financial year. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also oversees the finance department, presented the Bill. It was passed by a voice vote despite protests from the Opposition, including members of the BJD and Congress, who walked out. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp This is the second Vote-on-Account passed within the same financial year. The first was approved in February, covering the months of April, May, June, and July. Since the current Vote-on-Account expires on Wednesday, July 31, well before the budget's passage, the state introduced this second Vote-on-Account to cover expenditures for August and September.

Before the House passed the Bill, Majhi explained, "I have presented a Bill of Rs 95,000 crore for the House's approval. This appropriation includes 30 per cent allocated for revenue expenditure, 40 per cent for capital expenditure, and additional funds for disaster management, social security, pensions, judiciary, and elections."



He noted that this would ensure resources are available for essential government schemes and emergency work.

Following the Bill's passage, Speaker Surama Padhy concluded the first phase of the session and adjourned the House until 10.30 AM on August 20 for the second phase.

During the debate, Opposition MLAs repeatedly questioned the status of Odisha's special category status.

Majhi responded by pointing out that this issue has been raised and rejected numerous times over the past 24 years on various national platforms.

He criticised the opposition for attempting to gain political leverage by demanding special category status, stating that the Fifth Finance Commission first recommended this status in 1969 based on specific criteria such as hilly terrain, low population density, border state status, economic and infrastructural backwardness, and limited resource mobilisation.

Majhi argued that Odisha's request for special category status has been repeatedly denied by the Centre because it does not meet the required criteria.

He also addressed a claim by BJD leader Arun Kumar Sahoo, who suggested that Andhra Pradesh and Bihar received more central budget allocations despite having fewer BJP-affiliated MPs. Majhi countered by asking, "When the Biju Janata Dal had 20 MPs, why couldn't you secure more funds then?"



He urged the opposition to review the Union Budget's provisions and recognise the benefits the state has received.

Referring to the railway budget, Majhi highlighted that Odisha received over Rs 10,500 crore this year, which is 12.5 times more than the allocation in 2014. He argued that this significant increase represents a substantial special package.

The Chief Minister concluded by citing several other instances where Odisha has received improved funding from the central budget.