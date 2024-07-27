Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

2 students drown in flooded Delhi coaching centre basement after heavy rain

Two female students found dead in UPSC coaching centre basement in Rajendra Nagar after nearby drain burst triggered flooding from heavy rains on Saturday

Old Rajendra Nagar, coaching centre basement flooding

Screengrab taken from a video posted by @ANI on X.

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two female students have died and at least one other student is missing after water suddenly entered a basement at a coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar after nearby drain burst triggered flooding from heavy rains on Saturday. Police, fire services and NDRF are rescuing the remaining students from the building.

"There is news of an accident due to heavy rain in Delhi in the evening  There is news of water filling in the basement of a coaching institute in Rajendra Nagar  Delhi Fire Department and NDRF are on the spot. Delhi Mayor and local MLA are also there. I am taking updates on the incident every minute. A magistrate has been ordered to investigate how this incident happened. Whoever is responsible for this incident will not be spared," Delhi Minister Atishi posted on X.

She has directed the Chief Secretary to initiate a magisterial inquiry and provide a report within 24 hours on the incident where students were trapped in the basement of a coaching institute due to heavy rain and flooding, according to an official notice from her office.

On the incident, DCP Central M Harshavardhan said to reporters that they received the information from the Rao IAS Study Centre at 7 pm. He said, "At 7 pm, we received information that the basement of a USPC coaching institute in Rajender Nagar has been flooded with a possibility of some people trapped. There was waterlogging on the road due to heavy rains this evening. We are investigating the matter that how the entire basement got flooded. It appears that the basement got flooded very fast and some people got trapped inside the basement. Delhi Fire Service and NDRF resued teams are present here. Search and rescue operations are underway... Till now, the dead body of one girl student has been recovered..."

 " The death toll in the Old Rajender Nagar incident rises to two after the rescue teams recovered body of another girl: Delhi Fire Department. Search and rescue operation underway. Several students feared trapped," said Delhi Fire Department.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

NCCF to sell tomatoes at subsidised price in Delhi-NCR from July 29

Morning rains in Delhi cause waterlogging, disrupt traffic movement

Delhi petrol dealers resume PUCC ops after 10-day closure over rate hike

Jungle Camps aims to hit Rs 100 cr revenue by 2028; firms up IPO plans

Budget allocation to Delhi stagnates at Rs 1,168 cr; Atishi slams Centre

Topics : Delhi Indian monsoon flood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon