Happy Mahashivratri 2024: 10 best messages, wishes and greetings to share

Mahashivratri is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This year, it will be celebrated on March 8, Friday. It is a very sacred day for Hindus and is celebrated with wholehearted devotion across the temples in the country. Devotees pray to Lord Shiva, the most compassionate God of this Universe.
As per the Hindu calendar, this auspicious Hindu festival is celebrated on Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Phalgun month.
When will Mahashivratri be celebrated?
The Mahashivratri will be celebrated on March 8, 2024.
Mahashivratri 2024: Significance
As per Hindu beliefs, Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati on this night. This night is very sacred to their divine union and it is celebrated as ‘The Night of Lord Shiva'. While Lord Shiva signifies Purusha, i.e., mindfulness and Maa Parvati signifies Prakrit, i.e., nature. This is considered as the union of consciousness and the energy that promotes creation.
Mahashivratri 2024: 10 best messages, wishes and greetings to share
- “Shiva’s magnificence knows no bounds; He extends salvation to all. May His blessings forever accompany you. Wishing everyone a joyful Sawan Shivratri.”
- “May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati guide you towards the righteous path. Sending warm wishes on the pious occasion of Mahashivratri.”
- “May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on your family and bless you with happiness, glory, prosperity, and peace.”
- “May the divine blessings of Lord Shiva illuminate your path with peace, love, and prosperity. Happy Mahashivaratri 2024!”
- “Wishing you a blissful Mahashivaratri filled with devotion, joy, and spiritual fulfilment.”
- “On this auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri, may you be blessed with strength, courage, and inner peace.”
- “May Lord Shiva’s blessings light up your life with love, wisdom, and strength. Happy Mahashivratri 2024!”
- “On this divine night, may you find inner peace and connect with eternal consciousness. Jai Bholenath!”
- “Let us chant ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ and seek the grace of Lord Shiva. May this Mahashivratri bring you spiritual awakening.”
- “As we celebrate the marriage of Shiva and Parvati, may your relationships be filled with love, trust, and harmony. Happy Mahashivratri 2024!”