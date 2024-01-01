Happy New Year 2024: PM Modi, President Murmu, other leaders extend wishes

Many top celebrities in India have extended their greetings to the citizens for the New Year 2024. The Prime Minister of India also shared his best wishes to the people of India and wished for peace, prosperity and health for all.

The Prime Minister of India took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, “Wishing everyone a splendid 2024! May this year bring forth prosperity, peace and wonderful health for all."

Wishing everyone a splendid 2024! May this year bring forth prosperity, peace and wonderful health for all. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2024

President of India, Draupadi Murmu, also greeted the country on the occasion of New Year hoping that this year will bring happiness and prosperity to the people of India. She urged the people to welcome the New Year 2024 with renewed commitment and sustainable development.

Warm New Year greetings to all! May the Year 2024 bring happiness, peace and prosperity for everyone. Let us welcome the New Year with a renewed commitment to contribute to inclusive and sustainable development. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel January 1, 2024

In her tweet, she wrote, "Warm New Year greetings to all! May the Year 2024 bring happiness, peace and prosperity for everyone. Let us welcome the New Year with a renewed commitment to contribute to inclusive and sustainable development."

The Vice President of India also wished the people of India on New Year. He also urged people to be resolute in their commitment to contribute toward wholesome progress and prosperity.

He wrote, "Greetings to every Indian for the New Year 2024! May the New Year bring in peace, prosperity and happiness to each and everyone. Let us embrace the dawn of the #NewYear with a resolute commitment to contribute towards wholesome progress and prosperity of Bharat."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to share a picture with his mother and captioned, “May the New Year bring happiness and prosperity in all your lives and the message of justice and love in India. Wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous New Year 2024."

The current president of the Congress party also took to X to share his greeting. He also mentioned in his tweet that 2024 should again be the year that will give hope and power back to the poor and marginalised. He further wrote that it is our sacred duty to safeguard our constitution and our democracy.

Apart from these, many other politicians like Arvind Kejriwal, Mamta Banerjee, Yogi Adityanath, and Jagat Prakash Nadda, also shared their New Year wishes with the people of India.